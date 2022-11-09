Read full article on original website
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
wyrz.org
Indiana Launches New Platform to Connect Eligible Students and Families with Math, Reading Tutoring
INDIANAPOLIS – Eligible families can now access the Indiana Learns family platform, an online portal where they can view their grant funds, see Learning Partner vendors, and schedule tutoring services for their qualifying student. Indiana Learns is a new statewide grant program that provides families, demonstrating both financial and academic need, with up to $1,000 to spend on math and reading high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students.
Indiana’s Favorite Christmas Town Featured in New Holiday Ad for USPS
Have you seen the new holiday ad for the United States Postal Service? It features a very familiar Christmas-themed town located right here in the tri-state!. The newest ad for the holiday season has been unveiled by the United States Postal Service featuring many locations in America with Christmas-themed towns, including our very own Santa Claus, Indiana. The new commercial is aptly titled "Holiday Ready" as the goal of the ad is to share the message of gift-giving, and shipping throughout the holiday season with USPS. The 30-second ad takes potential customers on a cross-country road trip and features locations such as Holiday Hills in Illinois, Snowflake in Arizona, Garland located in Texas, North Pole in New York, and Santa Claus here in southern Indiana. The commercial also features the song "Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham.
Pet dog provides PTSD support for Hoosier veteran
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — How would you describe a best friend? Someone who’s loyal? Someone who’s always there? Maybe, someone who changed your life. For Hoosier veteran Adam Leedy, his dog Mona has done all those things. “Mona’s been my best friend since I came back,” said Leedy. “I’ve never had a more loyal friend […]
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
Fox 59
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
The Island Connection
Indiana Day: Calling All Hoosiers
Seabrook Island residents are preparing for the 10th annual Indiana Day on Sunday, Dec. 11 to celebrate the 206th anniversary of the state’s admittance into the Union on Dec. 11, 1816. The gathering has become an annual event which includes food, drinks, games, prizes, and singing all with a...
Indiana man makes money reselling old shoes from Goodwill
We all have those old shoes in our closets. Some we haven’t worn in years. Maybe some of them look a little rough and you’re thinking of throwing them in the trash. But many times these shoes are worth money. All people have to do is clean them up, take some nice photos, and list them on eBay or Poshmark.
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
newsfromthestates.com
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Department Of Health To Be In Atwood To Give COVID Vaccinations
The Indiana Department of Health will be in Atwood on Nov. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They will be set-up in the Atwood Community Building during the days and hours giving free COVID vaccinations and boosters. They will be testing for COVID and giving some flu shots.
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
WNDU
Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 offline
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 was automatically shut down just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday due to high water in the unit’s #3 steam generator. I&M says plant operators followed proper protocols to safely remove the reactor from service and place the...
