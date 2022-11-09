Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results
Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
news8000.com
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the...
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. u003ca href=u0022/series/fact-briefs/u0022u003eMOre FACT BRiefs...
voiceofalexandria.com
Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call
The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck said they will wait and see.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Where to find Wisconsin election results:
(WFRV) – As the day moves along, results will come in for multiple races across Wisconsin, and Local 5 will have up-to-the-minute results. Local 5 will be sending push alerts when a winner in the Governor and Senate is called. The polls close at 8 p.m. Looking for a...
fox47.com
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
wpr.org
Wisconsin's top elections official cautions against replacing the Wisconsin Election Commission
Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: How did Tony Evers and Ron Johnson win reelection in Wisconsin?
More than 2.6 million Wisconsin voters cast ballots in this week's elections. The result? A few things changed, but many others didn't. For a recap, we turned to WisPolitics.com Editor J.R. Ross. In this bonus edition of Capitol Notes, Ross begins by telling WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach how Democratic Gov. Tony...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work better over the next two years than they did the previous four?. That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will...
fortatkinsononline.com
Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat
Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
wearegreenbay.com
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?
(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Craig wins re-election in Congressional District 2
(FOX 9) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has been declared the winner in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. Craig secured 50.80% of the vote to Kistner’s 45.71% of the vote as of 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, with 96.11% of precincts reporting. "It is...
