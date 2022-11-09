ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

milwaukeeindependent.com

Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results

Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Where to find Wisconsin election results:

(WFRV) – As the day moves along, results will come in for multiple races across Wisconsin, and Local 5 will have up-to-the-minute results. Local 5 will be sending push alerts when a winner in the Governor and Senate is called. The polls close at 8 p.m. Looking for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's top elections official cautions against replacing the Wisconsin Election Commission

Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat

Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?

(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget

MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WISCONSIN STATE

