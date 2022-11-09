Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Paddy Moore will receive Spirit of the Vineyard award
Patricia “Paddy” Moore, an Island activist for seniors, was announced as this year’s Spirit of the Vineyard award recipient. She is being recognized by Vineyard Village At Home “for her outstanding volunteer service to the community,” according to a press release from the organization. “Paddy...
‘We are hemorrhaging housing stock’
The Island’s planning board agreed that more town-level discussion about short-term rentals is needed before a regional effort could be considered. The All-Island Planning Board meeting convened Wednesday evening to “discuss the development of a short-term rental bylaw and/or regulations,” according to the agenda item on the Oak Bluffs website. Short-term rentals have been an issue the Island has been grappling with, particularly since the practice shrinks housing availability and how short-term rental taxes should be regulated. The planning boards of Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, and Aquinnah were unable to make a quorum or did not post the meeting on time, but present members from these boards participated as individuals.
M.V. Airport numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels
Some of Martha’s Vineyard Airport’s activities are returning to pre-pandemic numbers. “We are starting to realize pre-pandemic levels of some activity,” airport director Geoff Freeman said about the October statistics. “Some of the numbers were due to some weather toward the end of the month of October and the runway closure of our primary runway while we were doing some painting and marking.”
Talk on sidewalks runs hot
Unhappy Tisbury business owners gave Tisbury’s select board an earful on Wednesday about sidewalk work that has torn apart areas of the Main Street retail district. The business owners claimed they were given insufficient notice or no notice, and in two cases owners alleged town contractors had encroached or trespassed on private property.
Gonna need a bigger harbor
An unexpected guest in Vineyard Haven Harbor caused a stir for Islanders on Veterans Day. A shark was spotted swimming in Vineyard Haven Harbor waters. A video posted by Jenn Tucker on Islanders Talk, which showed the shark thrashing near shore, attracted shark watchers to Lagoon Pond Bridge, leading to more people arriving to see what the commotion was about.
Real Estate Confidential: Fireplaces in the fall
Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. Every fall, with the first significant chill in...
