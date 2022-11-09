Read full article on original website
Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien
Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil. An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
New Britain man charged with 10 ATM thefts across the state, Old Saybrook police say
OLD SAYBROOK — A New Britain man was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing a series of ATMs across the state in December 2021, according to police. Jose Malave, 34, was charged with possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny and third-degree burglary in connection with an alleged incident in Old Saybrook, among other purported offenses, police said on Facebook.
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
New Milford police find vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
NEW MILFORD — The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run from Tuesday has been found, the Milford Police Department announced Friday. The crash occurred on Danbury Road at around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle allegedly struck 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, of Danbury, as he attempted to cross the street and fled the scene, according to a Facebook post from the police department on Thursday.
Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members
A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ISSUE ANOTHER ADVISORY ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE AND OFFER UP ROBBERIES
The Bridgeport Police Department is advising the public it continues to respond to numerous victims robbed at gunpoint when buying a vehicle posted on internet sites like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. The victims have been from Bridgeport, surrounding municipalities and surrounding states. In these cases, the victims arrived with thousands...
Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools
2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
4 West Haven businesses fined for tobacco violations, cops say
WEST HAVEN — Clerks at four city establishments were fined $300 for the sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21 in unannounced inspections Wednesday, according to police. City police said they conducted five unannounced inspections on Nov. 9 in partnership with the state Department of...
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Stratford
A man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Stratford on Friday night. Officers were called to West Broad Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car. When police arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old...
New Haven police seek suspect accused in shooting, robbery
The suspect is wanted for attempting to rob and shoot 61-year-old Mark Pappacoda Tuesday night in the parking lot of Ferry Street.
Person Approached By Man, Woman Shot, Killed Near Hartford Intersection, Police Say
A Connecticut man was shot and killed after being confronted by a man and woman while walking on a city street. The incident took place in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 2194 Main St. Hartford Police officers responded to the area on a report...
Man Wanted On Court-Issued Warrant Apprehended Outside Of Darien Home
A 54-year-old man who was wanted on a court-issued warrant was apprehended outside of a residence in Fairfield County. Officers in Darien responded to a report of an unwanted individual outside of a home on Libby Lane at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
Police: Waterbury man charged with raping a minor
Police say they have arrested Axell Enrique Orellana Flores.
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Hartford man charged with breaking into cars at Glastonbury Edge Fitness Center
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing several charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into cars parked at an Edge Fitness Center. Tajay Hunter was served with two arrest warrants last week, police announced Thursday. He’s accused of breaking into the vehicles in February and July. Hunter was initially taken into custody […]
Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer
Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23. An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life...
Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
