Norwalk, CT

sheltonherald.com

New Britain man charged with 10 ATM thefts across the state, Old Saybrook police say

OLD SAYBROOK — A New Britain man was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing a series of ATMs across the state in December 2021, according to police. Jose Malave, 34, was charged with possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny and third-degree burglary in connection with an alleged incident in Old Saybrook, among other purported offenses, police said on Facebook.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Milford police find vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

NEW MILFORD — The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run from Tuesday has been found, the Milford Police Department announced Friday. The crash occurred on Danbury Road at around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle allegedly struck 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, of Danbury, as he attempted to cross the street and fled the scene, according to a Facebook post from the police department on Thursday.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members

A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
EASTCHESTER, NY
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools

2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

4 West Haven businesses fined for tobacco violations, cops say

WEST HAVEN — Clerks at four city establishments were fined $300 for the sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21 in unannounced inspections Wednesday, according to police. City police said they conducted five unannounced inspections on Nov. 9 in partnership with the state Department of...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
californiaexaminer.net

Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer

Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23. An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life...
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT

