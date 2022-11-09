A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.

EASTCHESTER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO