Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
Claudean Powell
SYRACUSE – Claudean Powell, 96, of Pierceton, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1926, in Warren, to Vaughn and Anna Louise Jacques Martin. On June 30, 1943, she married Kenneth Powell, who preceded her in 2002. She moved to Kuhn Lake in 1980 coming from Crete, Ill. She was a homemaker, and worked for 10 years at the Crete High School cafeteria. She was formerly a member of the North Webster American Legion Post 253 Ladies Auxiliary.
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Thomas L. Oswalt
SYRACUSE – Thomas L. Oswalt, 78, formerly of Syracuse, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Mason's Health Care. He was born on July 3, 1944, in Goshen, to Francis Oswalt and Bernice Dausman Klink. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a lifelong area resident and was employed by Klink's Market in Syracuse.
Barbara K. Beemer
SYRACUSE – Mrs. Barbara K. Beemer passed away Nov. 9, 2022, and now rests with her beloved husband of 63 years, William K. Beemer, who preceded her in passing. Born June 18, 1927, to her parents, Dorr and Ruth McGuffey Keplinger, in Markle, she spent her early years in the Markle area where she enjoyed the company of her brother and sister, Richard Keplinger and Carolyn Pfohl Keplinger, both of whom preceded her in death. Their days were spent at the Markle quarry swimming, ice skating on the Wabash River and roller skating at the local rink.
Plain Township Fire Territory Dedicates Monument
LEESBURG – Plain Township Fire Territory dedicated a memorial at its fire station Thursday. The Leesburg Fire Service Memorial was “an idea born after a donation from the Gary Polk family to the fire department after Gary’s death,” said firefighter Mitch Rader. Polk died April 15,...
10 Veterans Receive Quilts Of Valor From Post 253, Lakeland Quilt Club
NORTH WEBSTER - On Nov. 11, 1954, John Bauer was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Exactly 68 years later, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Bauer was one of 10 U.S. Military veterans presented with Quilts of Valor at North Webster American Legion Post 253 by the Legion Auxiliary and the Lakeland Quilt Club.
Edgewood Event Encourages Girls To Envision Engineering As A Career
Fifty-three Edgewood Middle School girls were able to participate in the fifth “Forget Princess, I want to be an Engineer” event Thursday. “We are trying to promote girls to think about engineering. It doesn’t mean they have to do it, doesn’t mean they have to take a class in it, doesn’t mean anything other than an interest. So hopefully, it sparks an interest whether they decide to take more engineer classes at Edgewood or go to the high school level or a career,” Edgewood Project Lead The Way teacher Abbi Richcreek said.
Public Occurrences 11.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:44 p.m. Wednesday - Johnna K. Rainwater, 49, of 7949 W. Lovetts Lane, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. No bond listed. • 7:29 p.m. Wednesday - Gary Lee Jones, 34, of 208 S....
Kettleheads Raise $15K For CCS
The Kosciusko Kettleheads held their 11th annual HomebrewFest in Warsaw Sept. 24. Forty different homebrewed beers and ciders were poured, along with local offerings from the Hoplore and Ledgeview breweries. Proceeds from the event, which totaled $15,000, were donated to Combined Community Services, as well as sponsorship donations from Lewis Salvage, Maple Leaf Farms, Crossroads Bank, Blue Note Design, The Spectacle Shoppe, Cerulean and Dr. Michael Lyons. Pictured are Aaron Winey, Nate White, Brian Kincaid, Dustin Hollar, Kettleheads President Jason Rich, Eric Jacko, Cliff Hill, CCS Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill, Robert Breske, Brian Sager and Calvin Maxwell. The same day, a group of Kettleheads poured at the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion as part of the Lions, Tigers and Beers fundraiser. "Lions, Tigers and Beers 2022” was the biggest fundraiser Black Pine has ever had, and with over 300 attendees the event raised $37,900. “We truly appreciate the Kosciusko Kettleheads and their willingness to support Black Pine. Through years the Kettleheads have garnered quite a following amongst our guests and are definitely an event favorite," said Black Pine Executive Director Trish Nichols. To learn more about these organizations, visit http://www.kettleheads.org.
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
PIERCETON – Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner on Nov. 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, fruit cup and cookies.
Elks 802 To Have Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Elks 802 will be having their 42nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24 pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #49, 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw. For deliveries please call Warsaw Elks Lodge #802 at 574-267-7802 after 3 p.m. Leave a detailed message...
Kosciusko County YMCA Develops New Month-To-Month Programs
WINONA?LAKE – The Kosciusko County YMCA has announced its updated program schedule and catalog to further its mission of serving the health and wellness of children and families in the community. Programs will start on the first Monday of each month and run for four weeks unless otherwise posted...
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
Community Invited To Give To The Gidieon Cook Memorial Fund
The Gidieon Orion Cook Memorial Fund supports programs that meet the changing needs in our community. Gidieon Orion Cook was a true free spirit. He enjoyed many things (like Vacation Bible School, swimming, collecting and trading Pokémon cards, building with LEGOs and more) but especially liked spending time with his family. He was active, care-free and people-oriented. “Gidieon was as perfect a son as anyone could ask for,” remembers Keri Cook, Gidieon’s mother.
Indiana Department Of Health To Be In Atwood To Give COVID Vaccinations
The Indiana Department of Health will be in Atwood on Nov. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. They will be set-up in the Atwood Community Building during the days and hours giving free COVID vaccinations and boosters. They will be testing for COVID and giving some flu shots.
Silver Lake To Purchase Council Computers
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting the Council approved a quote for three laptop computers at $619.99 each. These laptops will replace outdated chromebooks used for Council business. The Council approved the 2023 county/town terminal service agreement of $550 for the Silver Lake Police Department and Town Marshal Jason...
County Redevelopment Sets Residential TIF Hearing Dates
Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission is moving foward with the residential Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district process. During its Thursday meeting, public hearings for the TIF districts in Etna Green and Southshore Villages were set for Jan. 3 at 1:30 and 2 p.m. The Etna Green proposed TIF residential district is...
Stabbing Suspect Found In Vacant Building
Multiple tips led police to the man suspected of stabbing another person at the Detroit Street McDonald’s on Monday. John Edward Robinson, 48, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday for residential entry on a $5,250 preliminary bond. According to a news release from the...
Warsaw Dominates Tippy Valley For First Win Of Year
Warsaw girls basketball head coach Lenny Krebs was clear when he said Wednesday’s practice was “by far” the worst the team had put together this season. After the Tigers 72-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley at the Tiger Den Thursday night, Krebs was a little less displeased about it.
