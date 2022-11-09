TVLine Items: Baking Show's Celeb Special, Idina Menzel Trailer and More

The Great American Baking Show is baking with star power for its holiday special this year.

As seen in the above newly released trailer, Chloe Fineman ( Saturday Night Live ), Nat Faxon ( The Conners ), D’Arcy Carden ( A League of Their Own, The Good Place ), Joel Kim Booster ( Loot, Fire Island ), social media star Liza Koshy and Superbowl winner Marshawn Lynch will enter the tent for the celebrity bakers edition. The six compete to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and to take him the Star Baker crown.

Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry serve as co-hosts for the special, which streams on The Roku Channel, beginning Dec. 2.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Lily Collins ( Emily in Paris ) is attached to star in a series adaptation of Lisa Lutz’s novel The Accomplice , which is development at Prime Video, our sister site Variety reports. The project “tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen’s wife is brutally murdered.”

* Disney+ has released a trailer for the documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? , premiering Friday, Dec. 9:

* Amazon Freevee has released a trailer for its original movie Hotel for the Holidays , starring Madelaine Petsch ( Riverdale ) and Mena Massoud ( Aladdin ), and premiering Friday, Dec. 2:

