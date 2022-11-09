ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Baking Show's Celeb Special, Idina Menzel Trailer and More

By Vlada Gelman
 3 days ago
The Great American Baking Show is baking with star power for its holiday special this year.

As seen in the above newly released trailer, Chloe Fineman ( Saturday Night Live ), Nat Faxon ( The Conners ), D’Arcy Carden ( A League of Their Own, The Good Place ), Joel Kim Booster ( Loot, Fire Island ), social media star Liza Koshy and Superbowl winner Marshawn Lynch will enter the tent for the celebrity bakers edition. The six compete to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and to take him the Star Baker crown.

Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry serve as co-hosts for the special, which streams on The Roku Channel, beginning Dec. 2.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Lily Collins ( Emily in Paris ) is attached to star in a series adaptation of Lisa Lutz’s novel The Accomplice , which is development at Prime Video, our sister site Variety reports. The project “tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen’s wife is brutally murdered.”

* Disney+ has released a trailer for the documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? , premiering Friday, Dec. 9:

* Amazon Freevee has released a trailer for its original movie Hotel for the Holidays , starring Madelaine Petsch ( Riverdale ) and Mena Massoud ( Aladdin ), and premiering Friday, Dec. 2:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

TVLine

Adam Devine Falls for Sarah Hyland (Again) in Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series — Watch Bumper in Berlin Trailer

Seven years after falling in love on Modern Family, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland are making sweet music together once again. The on-screen couple reunites in the first official trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a new Peacock comedy series spun off from the popular movie franchise. All six episodes drop Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Peacock. The premiere, as well as a sneak peek at Episode 2, will also air on NBC after The Voice on Monday, Nov. 28 (10/9c) In addition to Devine and Hyland, Bumper in Berlin also stars Lera Abova, Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg, reprising his role as...
TVLine

Nick Carter Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Aaron: 'Now You Get a Chance to Finally Have Some Peace'

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron, who tragically died Saturday at his home in California. In a touching post on Instagram, Carter wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular

At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose. The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just four episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c). As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player. First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone...
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer

Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
digitalspy.com

Gotham Knights adds Grey's Anatomy and NCIS stars to cast

Grey's Anatomy star Lauren Stamile and NCIS actor Damon Dayoub are set to join the cast of Gotham Knights, The CW's upcoming Batman spin-off. According to Deadline, Stamile will play Brody March's (Rahart Adams) elegant and caring mother Rebecca, who feels trapped in an unhappy marriage with her successful businessman husband Lincoln.
Looper

Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4

The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
Looper

Montana Jordan Could Not Keep A Straight Face While Filming A Hilarious Young Sheldon Scene

It's no secret that during its run on CBS, the detail-filled "Big Bang Theory" produced several memorable characters. With that said, not a single individual from the show can measure up to the popularity and recognizability of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The often uptight genius became the face of the show in short order, hence why he's so well-remembered by fans of the program. Not to mention, his immense fanbase went a long way in him getting a prequel series all his own, "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage taking over the title role.
TEXAS STATE
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Are Divided Over The Lack Of Its Titular Character In Season 6, Episode 6

Now in its 6th season, "Young Sheldon" is exploring more mature themes as its main character enters adolescence and nears adulthood. With frequent narration from his adult counterpart (voiced by none other than "The Big Bang Theory'" star Jim Parsons), Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) reflects on the world around him as he assesses his place in it with logic and reasoning. However, as the prequel progresses, we see different shades of the Cooper family that offer further insight into Sheldon's home life and explain his many odd habits.
The Independent

Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait

Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
People

Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role

The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Are Calling For A Georgie Spin-Off After Season 6, Episode 6

When "Young Sheldon" premiered in 2017, fans tuned in to watch the childhood shenanigans of an adorable 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). Just as intelligent and socially awkward as his "The Big Bang Theory" counterpart, the sitcom gave viewers a closer look into the family and childhood that helped shape the Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons on "TBBT") that we grew to love. But while the show at first centered its stories around Sheldon, we slowly began learning more about the personalities of lives of the rest of the Cooper family.
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
ComicBook

Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members

God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request

Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
TVLine

TVLine Items: Kimmel to Host Oscars, Supernatural Vet to Walker and More

Jimmy Kimmel will return to the Oscars stage to host the 95th Academy Awards, airing live Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC. The late-night host last oversaw the ceremony five years ago in 2018, in addition to hosting in 2017. (For those in need of a memory refresher, this year’s hosts were Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.) “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no,'” Kimmel said in a statement. Ready for some...
