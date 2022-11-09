ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ms Kandee
3d ago

Here is an idea, A new mayor. Someone that will not let these ill mannered, disrespectful juveniles get slaps on the wrist when they commit crimes.

Latasha Johnson
3d ago

how about putting money back into programs for at risk youth over the age of 13. Stop the closing of walker Jones library. Or at least take your signature back. let's try some real affordable housing for low income residents.

Guest
3d ago

Why...as if she’ll listen. You can’t even keep your white shirt officers off the phone while driving and near missing a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

DCist

For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate

On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Mayor Bowser launches 'Together DC' in celebration of her re-election

WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.
WASHINGTON STATE
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
Hoya

DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage

Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC voters elect Bonds, McDuffie for Council At-Large seats

WASHINGTON — Incumbent at-large D.C. councilmember Elissa Silverman has conceded her race for reelection to her challenger, Kenyan McDuffie. The second projected at-large winner is incumbent Anita Bonds. It was a tight race that pitted council members against each other. According to the latest data, McDuffie secured 22% of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagle

Election results from Ward 3 and around DC

D.C.’s major power players won big in the midterm elections Tuesday, as Mayor Muriel Bowser, Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson were all reelected with overwhelming support. Ward 3 D.C. Council. In Ward 3, which includes American University, Democrat Matthew Frumin cruised to victory in...
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Election Night 2022: D.C. election results

Thousands of voters in D.C. turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday night, re-electing several candidates while also ushering in change for the District’s tipped minimum wage. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser won her third term, at-large Council member Anita Bonds’ won reelection and D.C. voters passed...
WAMU

McDuffie talks about his At-Large D.C. Council win

Kenyan McDuffie had quite the journey to his Tuesday night victory in the At-Large D.C. Council race. Currently the Ward 5 councilmember, he suspended his campaign for D.C. attorney general over questions of eligibility, and then entered the At-Large race after the primary. But his win means that one incumbent has been ousted: Elissa Silverman. McDuffie joins us to talk about his win and the future council.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Silverman Believes the Last-Minute Controversy Over Her Ward 3 Polling Cost Her the At-Large Race

As At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman looks back on her loss to Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, she’s faced with a bit of a conundrum. On the one hand, Silverman steadfastly believes that the last-minute controversy over her polling of the Ward 3 Council race cost her the election. “We went from being on offense to defense,” she says in her first interview after conceding the race, and “you never want to be on defense in the end.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race

Hundreds of supporters converged onto the third floor of The Park at 14th in Northwest Tuesday to celebrate Kenyan McDuffie’s victory over D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman for an at-large seat on the council. The post <strong>Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race</strong> appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
630 WMAL

Muriel Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Washington, DC, Mayor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser secured a third term Tuesday after a campaign focused on her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and on her history as one of the faces of Washington’s ongoing quest for statehood. In June, Bowser, 50, defeated a pair of challengers from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

What's being done to address kids and crime in DC?

WASHINGTON — It seems all too often we are reporting about violent crimes involving teenagers and young people. Many teens shot before they are even old enough to drive. What's being done about it?. After another election victory, the celebration for D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser didn't last long. That's...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers

Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

