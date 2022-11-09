Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
KELOLAND TV
Filming in Pierre canceled for WWII movie
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Filming on a World War II movie in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area has ended before it even began. “Battle Kursk” was supposed to start shooting over the weekend but was canceled because a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Pierre Filmmaker Luke...
hubcityradio.com
Games, Fish & Park Commission provide update on Lake Oahe
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Game, Fish and Parks Commission was updated Thursday about the water level in Lake Oahe. North Central Park Regional Supervisor Pat Buscher says he attended a recent public meeting on the Missouri River by the Corp of Engineers in Fort Pierre. Buscher says Oahe should rise slightly...
KELOLAND TV
SD bank employee sentenced for transferring money to self, others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bailey Ricketts, a 27-year-old Fort Pierre woman, was sentenced for Bank Embezzlement on Nov. 7, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. According to the release, Ricketts was working at a bank in Fort Pierre from Aug. 2019 to Nov. 2020, during which time she knowingly transferred money into accounts belonging to herself and members of her family.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre woman sentenced for Bank Embezzlement
A federal judge has determined the penalty for a 27 year old woman from Fort Pierre convicted of Bank Embezzlement. Bailey Ricketts was sentenced (Nov. 7, 2022) to one month in federal prison, followed by three months of home confinement, two years of supervised release, restitution in the amount of $38,135.43, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
dakotanewsnow.com
SIX-PEAT! Pierre pulls away from Tea to continue 11AA dynasty
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final game for South Dakota’s career prep passing leader was the latest link on a Pierre Governor dynastic chain that has showed little signs of slowing down. Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kienholz accounted for five touchdowns in his final high school game to...
Comments / 0