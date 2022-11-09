Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the parking lot of Handy Spot Liquors on East Center Street, Warsaw. Driver: James Ignasiak, 31, Betsy Court, Warsaw. Hit-and-run while driver was attempting to park. Police were given a full description of the vehicle and suspect. Damage up to $10,000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia Bockman
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. Wiles Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died on June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman on Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death on May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison county, mainly Pendleton for 48 years of her life.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 400 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Kacie D. Hampton reported fraud. 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2400 block West CR 250S, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of battery. North Webster. Officers with...
WANE-TV
Arrest made in stabbing at Warsaw McDonald’s
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Warsaw have made an arrest in a stabbing at a McDonald’s in the city earlier this week. It was Monday when two men reportedly got into a fight outside the McDonald’s at 315 N. Detroit St. in downtown Warsaw. During the fight, one of the men – a 46-year-old – was stabbed on the left side of his body, police said.
wtvbam.com
Three Sturgis teens injured in St. Joseph County rollover crash
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three teenagers from Sturgis were injured Friday morning in a single vehicle roll-over crash that took place on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township. Michigan State Police at the Marshall post say it happened at...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
WNDU
2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
WISH-TV
Cause of fire that killed Twin Lakes high schooler & mother, ruled ‘undetermined’
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — The official cause of a house fire that killed a high school junior and her mother has officially been ruled “undetermined.”. The house fire happened in February and took the lives of a Twin Lakes High School junior, 17-year-old Mya Thompson, and her mother, Stephanie Thompson.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warsaw (Indiana)
Warsaw is a small city in Indiana State and the county seat of Kosciusko County, United states. It had a population of thirteen thousand five hundred and fifty-nine after the 2020 census. The city is proclaimed the world’s Orthopedic Capital as it produces Orthopedic machines while numerous longstanding makers of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
