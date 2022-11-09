Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:44 p.m. Wednesday - Johnna K. Rainwater, 49, of 7949 W. Lovetts Lane, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. No bond listed. • 7:29 p.m. Wednesday - Gary Lee Jones, 34, of 208 S....
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
3 teens hurt in rollover crash in Fawn River Twp.
Three teenagers are in the hospital after a Friday morning rollover crash in Fawn River Township.
Times-Union Newspaper
Plain Township Fire Territory Dedicates Monument
LEESBURG – Plain Township Fire Territory dedicated a memorial at its fire station Thursday. The Leesburg Fire Service Memorial was “an idea born after a donation from the Gary Polk family to the fire department after Gary’s death,” said firefighter Mitch Rader. Polk died April 15,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Purchase Council Computers
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting the Council approved a quote for three laptop computers at $619.99 each. These laptops will replace outdated chromebooks used for Council business. The Council approved the 2023 county/town terminal service agreement of $550 for the Silver Lake Police Department and Town Marshal Jason...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Redevelopment Sets Residential TIF Hearing Dates
Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission is moving foward with the residential Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district process. During its Thursday meeting, public hearings for the TIF districts in Etna Green and Southshore Villages were set for Jan. 3 at 1:30 and 2 p.m. The Etna Green proposed TIF residential district is...
inkfreenews.com
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Moving Money Around To Pay Gas & Electric Bills
Even the county is having to move money around to pay for the increasing gas and electric prices. During the Kosciusko County Council meeting on Thursday, County Administrator Marsha McSherry presented six transfers from various funds to the maintenance - gas and electric fund. The first was for $9,911.59 from...
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WANE-TV
Union Street Market: opening date announced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the public market and food hall at Electric Works, will open for business later this month. Electric Works officials said Friday the market will open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Union Street Market will launch with 13 vendors that...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
wtvbam.com
Drunk driving suspect formally charged in St. Joseph County fatal crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who authorities say fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court this past Monday with failure...
wkzo.com
1 hospitalized after car/semi collision in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was sent to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9 after colliding with a Semi truck. Cass County Deputies responded to the crash around 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township. A semi...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dean Swope
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
hometownnewsnow.com
Doors Open at New Aldi
(La Porte, IN) - A ribbon cutting was held this morning at a new grocery store in La Porte. Aldi is now operating from its new location at the corner of Pine Lake and Truesdell Avenue on redeveloped former industrial property. Mayor Tom Dermody, who was among the dignitaries taking...
