Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of Vancouver shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – One man was hospitalized and another was arrested after a shooting in Vancouver, authorities say.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded to a collision report on E Fourth Plain Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Once they arrived at the scene, police reportedly discovered a man had been shot inside his car in an apartment complex parking lot before crashing into a ditch across the street.

Police say the man was rushed to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, investigators determined the suspected shooter — identified as Aaron W. Baxter — fled the scene and returned to his unit at the same apartment complex.

A SWAT team reportedly responded to help VPD in serving a search warrant, and the 34-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.

Baxter is currently being held at Clark County Jail where he faces a first-degree assault charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.