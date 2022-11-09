The Kosciusko Kettleheads held their 11th annual HomebrewFest in Warsaw Sept. 24. Forty different homebrewed beers and ciders were poured, along with local offerings from the Hoplore and Ledgeview breweries. Proceeds from the event, which totaled $15,000, were donated to Combined Community Services, as well as sponsorship donations from Lewis Salvage, Maple Leaf Farms, Crossroads Bank, Blue Note Design, The Spectacle Shoppe, Cerulean and Dr. Michael Lyons. Pictured are Aaron Winey, Nate White, Brian Kincaid, Dustin Hollar, Kettleheads President Jason Rich, Eric Jacko, Cliff Hill, CCS Community Outreach Coordinator Kiira Churchill, Robert Breske, Brian Sager and Calvin Maxwell. The same day, a group of Kettleheads poured at the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion as part of the Lions, Tigers and Beers fundraiser. "Lions, Tigers and Beers 2022” was the biggest fundraiser Black Pine has ever had, and with over 300 attendees the event raised $37,900. “We truly appreciate the Kosciusko Kettleheads and their willingness to support Black Pine. Through years the Kettleheads have garnered quite a following amongst our guests and are definitely an event favorite," said Black Pine Executive Director Trish Nichols. To learn more about these organizations, visit http://www.kettleheads.org.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO