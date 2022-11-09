Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff’s Memorial: Chlöe Sings Beyoncé, Drake Gives A Speech, & More: Watch
It’s a day that many hip-hop heads didn’t see coming so soon – Takeoff’s memorial service. 10 days after he was fatally shot in Texas, the rapper’s friends, family, and fans have all come together in Atlanta to mourn their devastating loss. Tickets to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Skaiwater Drops New Album “Rave”
Skaiwater is an artist to watch. The UK rapper’s been on a roll since he dropped Happy Hour in 2021. This year, he released “#Miles,” which became a viral hit, and which he remixed with none other than Lil Uzi Vert on “miles.” He also dropped “boys don’t cry” and “eyes.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Wizkid Is Embracing “More Love, Less Ego” On His New Album
After some delays, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album has finally made its debut on DSPs. The 13-track project landed this Friday (November 11), finally complete with features from Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver. Thereupon the project’s arrival, the Nigerian hitmaker sat down with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Sells 411K During First Week
Taylor Swift continues to lead the U.S. album sales race, but Drizzy and 21 came out on top overall. Her Loss – a collaborative album from Drake and 21 Savage – was one of the most highly anticipated projects this year. Initial reports revealed that the 16-track album’s first-week sales projections were somewhere in the mid-300K range. However, the rapping duo has gone on to blow those numbers out of the water. Unsurprisingly, they’re even looking at a No. 1 debut on the Billboard chart.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Admits He Regrets 2016 Comments On Bankroll Fresh
21 Savage says he regrets his controversial comments on Bankroll Fresh from 2016. 21 Savage says that he regrets his controversial comments on the late Bankroll Fresh from 2016. The Her Loss rapper spoke about his infamous interview with VladTV while appearing on Off The Record, this week. “I ain’t...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight
Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B & Quavo Pen Emotional Messages To Takeoff: “You Are OUR Angel”
Beautiful words about the late Kirsnick Khari Ball continue to pour in following yesterday’s memorial. Friday (November 11) was an undeniably emotional day for the family of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. After he was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month, the Atlanta native has been laid to rest. Now, he continues to be mounted by the friends, family, and fans that he leaves behind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Timbaland Says He Was Paid $500K Per Beat
Timbaland also said that producers aren’t as respected as they once were. Timbaland is obviously one of the most legendary producers in hip hop history. He’s been a part of a plethora of iconic songs, and he continues to make beats for some of the biggest names in the music industry.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & Hit-Boy’s “King’s Disease III” Gets All The Love On Our “Fire Emoji” Update
New tracks from Yung Bleu, Gucci Mane, and Fivio Foreign inside as well. Drake and 21 Savage got all the shine on last weekend’s Fire Emoji playlist update. This time around, Nas and Hit-Boy are enjoying their moment in the spotlight. The latter shared their long-awaited King’s Disease III...
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black “Verzuz” Comments
21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Miami Shares Another Drake TikTok After Sparking Liposuction Speculation
The renowned plastic surgeon made it clear he was taking Megan Thee Stallion’s side in the “Circo Loco” social media fiasco. Drake’s Her Loss album, dropped off in tandem with 21 Savage last weekend, landed the rapper in some trouble. He was seemingly dissing everyone from Kanye West and D.R.A.M. to Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which ended up earning Drizzy the most backlash from listeners.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Wants A Verzuz Against 21 Savage
Kodak Black posted a response video after 21 Savage declared that he’s “smoke” him in a Verzuz battle. “[21] don’t want the smokes.”. Kodak Black is down to do a hit-for-hit battle against 21 Savage. Just days after the Her Loss rapper claimed that he’d “smoke” any of his peers in a battle — Yak took to Instagram to give his take and opinion on things. “[21] don’t want the smokes,” Kodak shared in an Instagram Live session.
hotnewhiphop.com
SleazyWorld Go Finally Drops New Project “Where The Shooters Be”
SleazyWorld Go is a force to be reckoned with. After years of bubbling up through the streets through a string of mixtapes and singles, 2022 shaped up to be a milestone year in his career. He procured co-signs from major artists, like Lil Baby and G Herbo. Meanwhile, his records have rattled through TikTok, nightclubs, and car stereos.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pushes Back The Release Date Of New Album: Report
Offset revealed that he delayed the release of his follow-up to “Father Of 4.”. It looks like Offset will no longer be releasing his second solo studio album on Friday. The rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4 including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced, “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fanpage, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon’s 11th Baby, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Has Arrived
The entertainer has welcomed a handful of children this year, and still has at least one more on the way with Alyssa Scott. The Cannon clan is expanding once again. It’s been a busy year for Wild ‘N Out entertainer Nick Cannon, who has welcomed no shortage of babies in recent months – all of them from different women. The California native has long been open about his desire to have a large family, but much of the world continues to look on in disapproval as paternity announcements seemingly come in from every direction.
hotnewhiphop.com
DRAM Returns With “What Had Happened Was…”
Artistic growth can be hard to come across in the music industry, but DRAM is a shining example of the importance of artist development. The Virginia-bred artist (formerly known as Shelley FKA DRAM) dropped his debut album, Big Baby DRAM, in 2016, but shortly thereafter, he went on a years-long album hiatus. In 2021, he popped back out with a new stage name and his long-awaited sophomore album, Shelley FKA DRAM. Today, he has dropped his third LP — What Had Happened Was… — under his original stage name, and his growth over the years must be talked about.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef
Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
