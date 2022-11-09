Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
FDA Rejects BLA for NurOwn, Simvastatin Futile as DMT for Parkinson, Music Potentially Improves Insomnia Symptoms
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 12, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. Months after the company claimed it was planning on submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for its NurOwn technology platform for the treatment of patients with ALS, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the FDA. The FDA indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. In March 2021, following a review of the pivotal phase 3 trial of NurOwn, the agency concluded that the current level of data did not cross the threshold of substantial evidence to support a BLA. Original results showed that NurOwn did not meet its primary end point of statistical significance, as 33% and 28% of those on MSC-NTF and placebo, respectively, showed a change in disease progression of at least 1.25 points on ALS Functional Rating Scale after 28 weeks of treatment.More than a year later, in August 2022, BrainStorm announced new clinical analyses that strengthened the findings of NurOwn. The erratum included several changes, which prompted the company to submit the BLA, a decision that came more than a year after the FDA recommended against it.
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Ars Technica
Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis
The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
Medical News Today
Magic mushrooms: Single dose may relieve treatment-resistant depression symptoms
Treatment-resistant depression affects about 30% of people who have major depressive disorder. A 22-site clinical trial shows a synthesized version of the psychedelic chemical psilocybin helps reduce depression symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression. Scientists reported some adverse side effects of this treatment, including thoughts of suicide. with major depressive...
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Prevention
Melissa Gilbert, 59, Details IBS ‘Distress’ and Colonoscopy Prep Struggles in New Instagram
Mellissa Gilbert, 59, shared how she’s modifying colonoscopy prep to better cater to her sensitive gastrointestinal tract. Colonoscopy prep involves drinking a laxative-based solution to clear the bowels for examination. “In the past I’ve ended up in a full-blown IBS situation for days and days after,” she wrote....
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Autism and gender dysphoria are linked, according to a study
At first glance, it may not seem apparent that autism and gender dysphoria would be linked. Autism is a developmental disorder that, among other things, leads to difficulty with social interaction. Gender dysphoria, by contrast, involves a person experiencing mental health issues because their assigned sex does not match their gender identity. When describing autism and gender dysphoria in strictly clinical terms, they do not seem to inherently overlap.
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
Psych Centra
What Are the 3 Levels of Autism?
Three levels of autism exist to clarify the amount of support an autistic person might want or need. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that can appear in many forms. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, text revision (DSM-5-TR) outlines diagnostic criteria based on...
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
Mindfulness meditation is as effective as LEXAPRO at alleviating anxiety, study finds
Trendy mindfulness practices are as effective as medication at alleviating anxiety, a study has found. People who meditated every day and did yoga once a week saw their anxious thoughts and feelings ease by almost a third after six weeks. In the first head-to-head comparison, a second group given Lexapro...
Medical News Today
Possible links between alcohol and insomnia
Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can affect people of all ages. Small amounts of alcohol may cause short-term sleep disturbances, but frequent and large quantities of alcohol consumption may lead to chronic insomnia for certain individuals. People with insomnia may have difficulty falling asleep or keep waking up during...
MGH doctors say surge in RSV cases leaving hospitals 'stressed every day'
BOSTON – Mass General Brigham doctors said they are dealing with an unprecedented surge in the respiratory illness known as RSV, likely as a result of precautions taken during the COVID pandemic.The illness impacts the nose, throat and lungs. There has been a severe rise in cases not seen in some time, particularly among children. Cases began surging in mid-October, which is earlier than usual.Alexy Arauz Boudreau, associate chief of pediatrics for primary care at Mass General for Children, said that is likely due to mitigations that were put in place during the COVID pandemic.The precautions disrupted viral transmission, doctors...
hippocraticpost.com
Link between sleep apnoea and dementia
UQ study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia: Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship...
KEYT
Sleep deprivation affects nearly half of American adults, study finds
Americans are failing In their endless quest for adequate slumber, leading to deficits that can impact health, according to a new study on sleep habits in the United States. The study, which authors called the the first to separately evaluate sleep duration between workdays and free days, analyzed sleep data on over 9,000 Americans age 20 and older collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2017 and March 2020.
Medical News Today
Acupuncture for anxiety: Does it help?
Acupuncture’s supporters claim that placing needles in certain points on the body can stimulate the central nervous system, reducing anxiety. While some studies on this technique show positive results, the evidence is limited. have found that acupuncture can help with anxiety in specific situations, such as anxiety about visiting...
cohaitungchi.com
Thinning Eyebrows? It Might Be a Thyroid Issue
Of course, not everyone is blessed with full, fluffy eyebrows, and that’s OK. However, unusual eyebrow hair loss is a reason for concern, and talking to a dermatologist, trichologist or hair expert can help you get to the root cause. And when it comes to diagnosing eyebrow hair loss, the cause could be one of many, including an underactive or overactive thyroid.
