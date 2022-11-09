ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Scott Holleman
3d ago

There were 2 weeks of early voting so you had 10 days to vote between 7 AM and 7 PM. No reason to not vote because of a time schedule

4
Houston Press

Harris County Republicans May Sue Over Paper Ballot Shortage

The Harris County Republican Party on Thursday announced that they plan to sue the Harris County Elections Office over the paper shortages certain polling locations faced on Election Day. Andy Taylor, the Harris County GOP's legal counsel, said new elections administrator Clifford Tatum ran the election poorly which resulted in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Back and forth voting hours confused, frustrated many voters in Harris County on Election Day

HOUSTON — Many Harris County voters were frustrated and confused over changing polling hours on Election Day. A judge had ordered that voting hours be extended until 8 p.m. in Harris County due to several locations having issues that prevented them from opening on time. People who got in line to vote after 7 p.m., the time polls were originally set to close, were to cast a provisional ballot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Democrats build majority on Harris County Commissioners Court

While Republicans maintained control of statewide offices on Election Day, Harris County Commissioners Court is now decidedly blue. Driving the news: Democrats on the ballot for Commissioners Court swept their races, giving them a 4-1 majority. Lesley Briones unseated incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with 51.6% of the vote.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

'No votes are being thrown out' | Harris County Elections administrator clarifies what will happen to provisional votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled the provisional votes cast in Harris County after 7 p.m. should be separated and not counted, for now. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said the provisional votes will not be thrown out. Instead, they will be set to the side until further instruction by the courts.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer

HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
