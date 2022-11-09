Read full article on original website
Scott Holleman
3d ago
There were 2 weeks of early voting so you had 10 days to vote between 7 AM and 7 PM. No reason to not vote because of a time schedule
Houston Press
Harris County Republicans May Sue Over Paper Ballot Shortage
The Harris County Republican Party on Thursday announced that they plan to sue the Harris County Elections Office over the paper shortages certain polling locations faced on Election Day. Andy Taylor, the Harris County GOP's legal counsel, said new elections administrator Clifford Tatum ran the election poorly which resulted in...
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems
HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day. The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were...
Back and forth voting hours confused, frustrated many voters in Harris County on Election Day
HOUSTON — Many Harris County voters were frustrated and confused over changing polling hours on Election Day. A judge had ordered that voting hours be extended until 8 p.m. in Harris County due to several locations having issues that prevented them from opening on time. People who got in line to vote after 7 p.m., the time polls were originally set to close, were to cast a provisional ballot.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Houston Press
Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election
The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
Harris County judge's race still too close to call as vote trickles in
The outcome of the Harris County judge's race won't likely be known until Wednesday, as hundreds of precincts still remain uncounted.
Expert weighs in on possible legal action related to late votes cast in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County judge granted voters an extra hour to vote on election night, but the Texas Supreme Court said those votes wouldn't count. So, what does that mean for voters who got in line after the 7 p.m. cutoff?. KHOU 11 election law analyst...
Democrats build majority on Harris County Commissioners Court
While Republicans maintained control of statewide offices on Election Day, Harris County Commissioners Court is now decidedly blue. Driving the news: Democrats on the ballot for Commissioners Court swept their races, giving them a 4-1 majority. Lesley Briones unseated incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with 51.6% of the vote.
fox26houston.com
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
'No votes are being thrown out' | Harris County Elections administrator clarifies what will happen to provisional votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled the provisional votes cast in Harris County after 7 p.m. should be separated and not counted, for now. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said the provisional votes will not be thrown out. Instead, they will be set to the side until further instruction by the courts.
KHOU
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Briones grew up along the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo. She is a Harvard and Yale Law School graduate.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
Lina Hidalgo wins Harris County judge race after Alex Mealer concedes victory
Hidalgo's Republican opponent issued a statement conceding victory on Wednesday morning.
Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters
In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
fox26houston.com
2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer
HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
KHOU
Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?
HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
KHOU
