New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87

Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Viewpoint: Boissiere says ‘dark money’ forced PSC race into a runoff

Incumbent District 3 Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III launched a scathing attack Wednesday night (Nov. 9) on outside forces that he said precipitated the runoff in his bid for a fourth and final term on the PSC. “Almost $1 million dollars in dark money poured into my race from donors outside of Louisiana. Their purpose was not to support another candidate but just to pull votes from me,” Boissiere told a roomful of New Orleans Democratic leaders. The PSC race is the only New Orleans contest on the Nov. 8 ballot where one candidate did not receive 50% of the vote. A run-off election will take place on Dec. 10.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans

The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Six Flags redevelopment 'on life support' as negotiations hit major snags

NEW ORLEANS — The re-development of the old Six Flags site in New Orleans East is "on life support." Tempers flared at an Industrial Development Board meeting Thursday as developers gave an update on the progress made in the deal -- particularly that no progress has been made in negotiating a lease agreement with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE

