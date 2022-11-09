ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

WDTN

Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
CHESTERLAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Power outage causes delay at Centerville High School

CENTERVILLE — Centerville High School is on a two-hour delay today due to a power outage. Centerville City Schools announced early Monday morning that the high school will be delayed due to a partial power outage. >>PREVIOUS: Centerville High School dismissing early due to power outage. In the Facebook...
CENTERVILLE, OH

