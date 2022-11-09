Read full article on original website
Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final
CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Reactions mixed about first snow in Miami Valley forecast for Saturday morning
Reactions were mixed Friday night about the first snow forecast to hit the Miami Valley beginning Saturday morning. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III said snow is expected to move across the region beginning around 7 a.m. Temperatures were falling Friday night, he said. That fact and the prospect...
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Was it you who bought a winning ticket in Lakewood?
Anti-culture war candidates win three seats on Ohio State Board of Education, with big boost from teachers’ unions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters elected three candidates to the Ohio State Board of Education on Tuesday who oppose fights over LGBTQ students in bathrooms and attempts to control how American racism is discussed in social studies classes. The Ohio Federation of Teachers and the Ohio Education Association contributed tens...
Power outage causes delay at Centerville High School
CENTERVILLE — Centerville High School is on a two-hour delay today due to a power outage. Centerville City Schools announced early Monday morning that the high school will be delayed due to a partial power outage. >>PREVIOUS: Centerville High School dismissing early due to power outage. In the Facebook...
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
