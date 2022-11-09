Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Saints' Michael Thomas backs Bills' handling of Josh Allen's injury. 'That's how you do it.'
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas chimed in on the Buffalo Bills' decision to bring back quarterback Josh Allen for Sunday's game against the Vikings after he injured his right elbow in a game a week ago. Thomas shared a tweet from Bleacher Report that quoted ESPN's Adam Schefter,...
NOLA.com
Saints coach Dennis Allen declines to say whether he'd consider a quarterback change
PITTSBURGH — When New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said he was going to stick with Andy Dalton at quarterback, he said it was contingent on the offense continuing to operate at a high level. Sunday against Pittsburgh, the offense could never find its footing. The Saints managed just...
NOLA.com
A stubborn flock of pigeons provided an amusing distraction during the Saints-Steelers game
Sunday's New Orleans Saints-Pittsbugh Steelers game generated some buzz on social media for more than just two teams battling for a badly needed victory. A large flock of pigeons made their way into Heinz Field before the noon kickoff, and they continued to hang around the field well after the game started.
NOLA.com
Commanders could be a value on MNF, but DeVonta Smith should go off: Best bets for Nov. 14
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Saints are getting worse and still might not have hit rock bottom
The worst thing that’s happened to the 2022 Saints has been the demise of the NFC South. The division’s mediocrity has masked the Saints’ problems and distracted everyone from realizing just how bad they are and how poorly they have played this season. The NFC’s widespread incompetence...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints season may be done as same old problems continue to haunt them
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers gave their fans plenty of reasons to wave those yellow Terrible Towels on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, gave their fans a reason to waive the white flag on what to this point has been a terrible season. Following Sunday’s 20-10 loss, the...
NOLA.com
How are 'flu' game performances such as Harold Perkins' gem possible? Experts weigh in.
Michael Jordan’s "flu" game has become a part of American sports folklore. It came up again this weekend after LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins headlined a 13-10 victory over Arkansas with four sacks and two forced fumbles after vomiting earlier that morning. The phenomenon is not new to sports....
