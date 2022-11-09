ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Eagle Point Senior Living shows gratitude for residents

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in senior living but this thanksgiving month, they are showing gratitude for their residents. Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living with how this can have a long-lasting positive effect within the community and outside as well. Eagle Point Senior...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County to Host Second Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal

The Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County will host its second annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 24 in partnership with Roncalli High School. On the menu this year will be sliced roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green bean casserole (with slivered almonds), cranberry sauce, roll with butter, pumpkin or apple pie, and beverages.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project

The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. Click here to view the numbers. – A four-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy is being praised as a hero. Click here to see what Logan Moher did to be honored. – The Chamber of Manitowoc County is now...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Veteran’s Day Programs Planned Throughout the Area

Veteran’s Day celebrations are planned all around the country today. In Manitowoc, a ceremony is planned for 10:40 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial on North 18th Street. Immediately following that ceremony, everyone is invited to go across the street to help clean some Civil War veteran gravestones. There are...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Five National Honor Counts Earned at Manitowoc’s Meadow Lanes West

As league secretary Jason Heinzen describes it, “pins were flying” last night in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. Five bowlers posted Men’s National Honor Count scores, with Dean Bennett leading the way with a 761 series. Dean had games of 225, 278,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA Announces December Craft Fair

The Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA has announced that they will be hosting a craft fair early next month. The event will be held on December 10th from 8:30 to 3:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Vendors will be on hand selling knitted items, needlework, locally produced honey, ornaments, home décor, baked...
MANITOWOC, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/11/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. You can help save a life at a community blood drive event at LTC today (Friday) from noon-5! The American Red Cross will be there for this life saving event! https://www.facebook.com/events/814608473124642/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Many Local Businesses Honoring Veterans with Deals and Specials

Today is Veteran’s Day, and many area businesses are honoring our military heroes with discounts and specials. For veterans that are looking for some food or drinks, Brix in downtown Manitowoc will be providing one free antre with a military ID, while PetSkull Brewing will give one free beer to every vet.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler

Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Trial Delayed for Man Charged in Butch’s Bar Fire

The man accused of starting a fatal bar fire in Sturgeon Bay was supposed to go on trial this month, but there has been a delay. 58-year-old Anthony Gonzalez is facing two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety after he allegedly started Butch’s Bar on fire back in February.
STURGEON BAY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse

Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy