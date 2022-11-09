Read full article on original website
Eagle Point Senior Living shows gratitude for residents
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in senior living but this thanksgiving month, they are showing gratitude for their residents. Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living with how this can have a long-lasting positive effect within the community and outside as well. Eagle Point Senior...
Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County to Host Second Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal
The Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County will host its second annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 24 in partnership with Roncalli High School. On the menu this year will be sliced roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green bean casserole (with slivered almonds), cranberry sauce, roll with butter, pumpkin or apple pie, and beverages.
Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project
The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
Manitowoc County Groups to Discuss Veteran Service Applications, Bridge and Dam Projects
There are two governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Veteran Service Commission, which convened in the Heritage Center Building at 9:30 this morning. After the public was given time to voice their comments, the group reviewed applications for assistance. Then, at 4:00 this...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. Click here to view the numbers. – A four-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy is being praised as a hero. Click here to see what Logan Moher did to be honored. – The Chamber of Manitowoc County is now...
Calumet County Announces Major Project in Chilton, Highway G to be Closed All Month
A sewer project in Chilton is leaving a major roadway closed for the rest of November. According to the Calumet County Twitter page, starting on Monday, crews in Chilton will begin improving their water main and sanitary sewer system on County Road G from the intersection with Highway 32/57, to about 900 feet south.
Little Chute High School set to perform a classic fairy tale with a twist, Cinderella
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute High School is prepared and ready to perform its rendition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. While the story of Cinderella is a classic fairy tale that many are likely familiar with, the 2013 revised edition offers a few fun new twists to the plot that make the story more relatable to a modern audience.
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
Veteran’s Day Programs Planned Throughout the Area
Veteran’s Day celebrations are planned all around the country today. In Manitowoc, a ceremony is planned for 10:40 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial on North 18th Street. Immediately following that ceremony, everyone is invited to go across the street to help clean some Civil War veteran gravestones. There are...
Five National Honor Counts Earned at Manitowoc’s Meadow Lanes West
As league secretary Jason Heinzen describes it, “pins were flying” last night in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. Five bowlers posted Men’s National Honor Count scores, with Dean Bennett leading the way with a 761 series. Dean had games of 225, 278,...
Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA Announces December Craft Fair
The Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA has announced that they will be hosting a craft fair early next month. The event will be held on December 10th from 8:30 to 3:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Vendors will be on hand selling knitted items, needlework, locally produced honey, ornaments, home décor, baked...
Green Bay East High School students cook homemade meals for fellow classmates struggling with food insecurity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the season of giving, and culinary students at Green Bay East High School helped prepare homemade meals for the less fortunate. With some students attending Green Bay East High School come from low-income families, the Eats for East program helps put meals on the table.
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/11/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. You can help save a life at a community blood drive event at LTC today (Friday) from noon-5! The American Red Cross will be there for this life saving event! https://www.facebook.com/events/814608473124642/
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
Charges Officially Filed Against Man Arrested In Connection to Child Death in Green Bay
Charges have officially been filed against a Green Bay man in connection to the death of a 5-year-old girl. 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter has been charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. The criminal complaint states that Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley and her cousins...
Many Local Businesses Honoring Veterans with Deals and Specials
Today is Veteran’s Day, and many area businesses are honoring our military heroes with discounts and specials. For veterans that are looking for some food or drinks, Brix in downtown Manitowoc will be providing one free antre with a military ID, while PetSkull Brewing will give one free beer to every vet.
DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler
Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Addresses Literacy Concerns
Manitowoc’s interim Superintendent of Public Schools has been on the job since July and made an appearance earlier this week on the WCUB Breakfast Club. James Feil says the focus right now in the district is literacy. “One of the main concerns there is it’s not our teachers, it’s...
Trial Delayed for Man Charged in Butch’s Bar Fire
The man accused of starting a fatal bar fire in Sturgeon Bay was supposed to go on trial this month, but there has been a delay. 58-year-old Anthony Gonzalez is facing two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety after he allegedly started Butch’s Bar on fire back in February.
Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse
Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
