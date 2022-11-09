Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Lizzo's Love Is Blind TikToks Summed Up All Our Feelings About The Messy Third Season
Lizzo has some hot takes on the latest season of Love Is Blind, and she’s not holding back. Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3 aired its final two episodes on Nov. 9 and fans can’t stop talking about the drama that unfolded, and Lizzo herself is one of those vocal viewers. Not only is the “Truth Hurts” singer a fan, she dished out her true thoughts on the reality dating show over TikTok. Watch Lizzo’s TikTok reactions to the Love Is Blind finale for some truly hilarious commentary.
Elite Daily
Michelle Young Basically Wrote You A Breakup Survival Guide
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young may be “fully healed” from her recent breakup with Nayte Olukoya, but that doesn’t mean getting over the called-off engagement was easy. “I was down and out for a really long time as it was going down. I sat in it. I had to deal with it,” Young tells Elite Daily. The 29-year-old reveals her “intense” healing process, her best breakup advice, and how she blocks out the public’s opinion. READ MORE.
Elite Daily
Help! I Hooked Up With My Boyfriend’s Friend & Fell In Love With Him
Q: My boyfriend has been cheating on me for a while, and almost our entire relationship has been decidedly toxic. I no longer feel anything towards him, and am planning on moving out soon. The only thing keeping me for the time being is getting my finances in order. There's...
Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips
There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
What Do You Define as Love?
We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.
John Mayer’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait ‘Til You See The 22-Year-Old He Was Caught With!
John Mayer was just spotted with a much younger actress— Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka— and their outing has caused quite the stir on Twitter and elsewhere from fans who are wondering if the two are dating or romantically involved. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were seen by paparazzi on what appeared to be a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant last weekend in Santa Monica, California. The idea of the “Daughters” singer possibly dating Shipka caused lots of controversy on social media, with many of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s fans expressing their concerns regarding their notable age gap.
Marriage Expert’s 10 Steps To Bring The Spark Back To Your Relationship
These practical ways can help bring back that “love high” you had in the early days as a couple
Your Past Prevents You From Living The Life Of Your Dreams
Architectural Photography of Gray Granite Swimming Pool and Outdoor Lounge at Beach SidePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives. Throughout these writings, we’ve often stated that living is an active matter. Nature gives us time to rest, but even while we’re asleep, our body is at work, and so are all the other subtler layers that makes us, us.
Elite Daily
How To Find Your Light, No Matter If It’s Day Or Night
Musician Blu DeTiger knows how to capture all her adventures regardless of the hour with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. “I wanted to be a musician when I was a kid,” says Blu DeTiger. “I always wanted to be a rockstar.” The bassist made good on that hope — the 24-year-old spun online virality into a record deal. Nowadays, nearly every part of her life is about chasing the best sounds.
Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour
The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
Elite Daily
Let’s Break Down Cole & Zanab’s Love Is Blind Reunion Drama
Spoilers to follow for Love Is Blind’s wedding and reunion episodes. You can always count on Love Is Blind’s final episodes to deliver on the tea, and Season 3’s reunion was no exception. In the special, which dropped Nov. 9 on Netflix, the cast shared updates about their love lives in the months since filming — and rehashed the buzziest moments from the show. The messiest revelations came from Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey, who contradicted each other about why their relationship didn’t work out.
realitytitbit.com
Love Never Lies Season 2: Meet the cast entering to put their relationships to test
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia, is Season 2 of the famous show that aired on Netflix in 2021, and here’s everything we know about the cast that is joining in 2022. The show managed to make quite a wave on social media as it brought six contestants whose relationships were tested time and again.
Elite Daily
Jason Momoa's Buzzcut & Head Tattoo Made Their Red Carpet Debut
At long last, Jason Momoa finally stepped out for his first post-big-chop red carpet appearance, and it was a total serve. Despite the dismay that some folks felt when the Aquaman actor’s luscious locks were shorn in September, the head tattoo and undercut combo Momoa debuted at the Los Angeles Slumberland premiere was far from a dramatic transformation. Surprisingly, it actually looked familiar.
Upworthy
Brother just needed his sister to hold mitts for him while training, now the duo train every day
The bond between siblings is absolutely wonderful. Despite all the arguments, fighting, and name-calling between siblings, they are always there for each other whenever one needs help. Just like this sister who is playing the role of her brother's boxing trainer without any prior experience. In a video posted by Jonathan Mounzeron on TikTok, he can be seen training at home with his sister. Her progress throughout the video is extremely exceptional and is moving the internet.
intheknow.com
Wife’s super-detailed dinner instructions for ‘idiot’ husband go viral on Reddit: ‘You are on thin ice’
A husband shared the incredibly detailed instructions his wife left for their kids’ dinners, and Reddit has some strong opinions on the matter. Posted to the subreddit r/Funny, the post gained over 100,000 upvotes and 7,000 comments — but not everyone seems to agree about the mom’s directions.
Wedding Guests Are Sharing The Things They Roll Their Eyes At During Weddings, And Couples Should Probably Take Some Notes On These
"This usually makes me want to quietly leave as quickly as possible."
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?
This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. My name is Angela and I am a 40-year-old single woman living and working in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I have one adult daughter, a granddaughter, and a son-in-law. My friends consist of several layers. I have some I've known 20 years, some 10, some 5, and some fewer than that. Although my circle is not a large one, it is a valuable one full of quality people. My friends say I'm fun and hilarious. I'm outgoing, talk to strangers, and enjoy meeting new people. I like hearing their stories and learning about other cultures and just life, in general. But I am bored.
Is Marriage a Necessity?
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
Elite Daily
Chloe Kim Reveals How She Keeps Her Head Clear & Her Skin Glowing
For the past two years, Olympian Chloe Kim’s been prioritizing her mental health, even if it means taking a day off. Sure, the snowboarder will burst into tears every now and then when she doesn’t land a trick, but according to the 22-year-old, that comes with the gold medal territory.
