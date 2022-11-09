A fall storm will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, ice, and winter precipitation tonight through Saturday. Many areas have received over 1-2” of rainfall. Heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin before the changeover to snow. Thunderstorms are expected today, mainly over southern portions of the Northland. A few storms could be severe over parts of northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Damaging wind to 60 mph is the main threat. Winds will continue to be gusty through the evening.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO