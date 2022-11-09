Read full article on original website
Justin Liles: Strong November storm continues tonight
A fall storm will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, ice, and winter precipitation tonight through Saturday. Many areas have received over 1-2” of rainfall. Heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin before the changeover to snow. Thunderstorms are expected today, mainly over southern portions of the Northland. A few storms could be severe over parts of northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Damaging wind to 60 mph is the main threat. Winds will continue to be gusty through the evening.
State Football: Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to state semifinals
On Friday 11-0 Deer River football entered their fourth straight state stage, looking for their first semi-final berth in that span, as they were taking on Mahnomen/Waubun. Deer River was down 14-0 in the second quarter before a blocked punt from Curtis Thompson got the Warriors on the board. Deer...
State Football: Deer River ready for Mahnomen/Waubun in rematch of 2018 quarters
On to the next chapter, Deer River football will step onto their fourth straight state stage on Friday night, October 11th. The Warriors have been unable to break past the quarterfinals in that span, the 11-0 warriors are focused on making this year the one they advance. But first, they’ll...
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
