NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With less than two months to go until it all kicks off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
FOX Sports

Injured Mané in Senegal's World Cup squad; Bayern concerned

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé said...
lastwordonsports.com

Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
ESPN

Nick Cushing's interim tag removed as NYCFC coach in MLS

Nick Cushing's interim tag has been removed, and New York City FC said Thursday he will coach the team next season. Cushing became NYC's fifth coach in eight seasons when Ronny Delia left in June to coach Belgium's Standard Liege. Cushing, who had been an assistant, took over after the defending Major League Soccer champions started with eight wins, three losses and two draws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
AFP

World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight

With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.

