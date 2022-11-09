Read full article on original website
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With less than two months to go until it all kicks off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
FOX Sports
Injured Mané in Senegal's World Cup squad; Bayern concerned
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé said...
Germany World Cup Preview: Redemption on the Mind
The 2018 World Cup was a national disaster for the Germans, who are back with a blend of stars old and new and an experienced manager tying it all together.
lastwordonsports.com
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for a Liverpool midfield transfer target.
Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Gives Manchester United Lead v Aston Villa
Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United the lead against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
What to know about USMNT World Cup roster: Surprises, heartbreak and the countdown to Qatar
The 26 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this month were revealed Wednesday evening.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi joined by five Premier League players in Argentina squad
Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi will play in his fifth World Cup finals as part of an Argentina squad that includes five Premier League players. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has combined veterans like Messi, 35, and Angel di Maria, 34, with younger players such as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. Injured...
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
ESPN
Nick Cushing's interim tag removed as NYCFC coach in MLS
Nick Cushing's interim tag has been removed, and New York City FC said Thursday he will coach the team next season. Cushing became NYC's fifth coach in eight seasons when Ronny Delia left in June to coach Belgium's Standard Liege. Cushing, who had been an assistant, took over after the defending Major League Soccer champions started with eight wins, three losses and two draws.
NBC Sports
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Aston Villa Carabao Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped
Manchester United face Aston Villa tonight in the Carabao Cup, here is the predicted lineup for the clash.
Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has spoken about his man of the match performance in Manchester United’s win v Aston Villa.
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.
‘The results help’: Pep Guardiola expects Manchester City tenure to be his longest
As Manchester City prepare to host Brentford on Saturday, Pep Guardiola said: ‘It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager’
World Cup Power Rankings: Sizing Up the Field in Qatar
With the World Cup around the corner, who appears to be a contender, and whose stay is trending toward a three-and-out?
