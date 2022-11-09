ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Audit Reveals Problems with Louisiana DCFS Child Abuser Registry

According to the Louisiana Children’s Code, DCFS is required to maintain a State Central Registry of perpetrators of “certain valid findings” of child abuse and/or neglect. When comparing 17 other states’ requirements for inclusion on a state registry, auditor Mike Waguespack found that Louisiana used the lowest standard of evidence – a “reasonable cause to believe” – to validate an allegation of abuse or neglect. The majority of states surveyed instead use a preponderance of evidence – more than 50% likelihood of abuse, based on gathered evidence – to substantiate allegations of abuse.
Louisiana DCFS Head Resigns After Second Child Death in Three Months

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters resigned on Thursday following multiple agency failures that may have contributed to the death of 1-year-old Jahrei Paul. Gov. Edwards announced he had accepted Walters’ resignation, noting that the state has begun a top-to-bottom third-party review of the agency to prevent further failures.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase

Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 10, 2022, that soon after 9:15 p.m. on November 9, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56

Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism

The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash

Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 10, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
