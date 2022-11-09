Read full article on original website
bigeasymagazine.com
Audit Reveals Problems with Louisiana DCFS Child Abuser Registry
According to the Louisiana Children’s Code, DCFS is required to maintain a State Central Registry of perpetrators of “certain valid findings” of child abuse and/or neglect. When comparing 17 other states’ requirements for inclusion on a state registry, auditor Mike Waguespack found that Louisiana used the lowest standard of evidence – a “reasonable cause to believe” – to validate an allegation of abuse or neglect. The majority of states surveyed instead use a preponderance of evidence – more than 50% likelihood of abuse, based on gathered evidence – to substantiate allegations of abuse.
bigeasymagazine.com
Louisiana DCFS Head Resigns After Second Child Death in Three Months
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters resigned on Thursday following multiple agency failures that may have contributed to the death of 1-year-old Jahrei Paul. Gov. Edwards announced he had accepted Walters’ resignation, noting that the state has begun a top-to-bottom third-party review of the agency to prevent further failures.
NOLA.com
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tenure of six-plus years that took a tumultuous turn recently when multiple neglected children died on DCFS’ watch. Walters has been under fire for months over several high-profile cases of abused and neglected children...
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
La. Supreme Court rules Gleason murder conviction stands despite his suicide
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated Kenneth Gleason’s first-degree murder conviction despite Gleason’s suicide before the case could go through the appeal process. The high court said the appeal has been dismissed and the conviction is upheld. Gleason, 27, of Baton Rouge, was convicted...
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
NOLA.com
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
Is Killing Rats in Your Home About to Become Illegal in St. Landry Parish?
Vague language in a new law might be problematic for homeowners.
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed, Another Injured in Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on US 190. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 10, 2022, that soon after 9:15 p.m. on November 9, 2022, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. Scott W. Edwards, 44, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
NOLA.com
Crash on I-12 in St. Tammany snarls traffic; emergency helicopter responds
A serious crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish snarled traffic Friday morning between Highway 11 and Airport Road, authorities said. Injuries were serious enough to request an AirMed helicopter to transport at least one of the people involved to a hospital, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
NOLA.com
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 10, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany School Board approves stance against teaching critical race theory
The St. Tammany Parish School Board adopted a resolution Thursday declaring the district's stance against critical race theory, despite criticism from some audience members that the measure is divisive or could even lead to greater teacher shortages. The board voted 13-0 to approve the resolution, with members Dennis Cousin and...
