New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden's blighted house seized by New Orleans, might be sold at auction

A shotgun house that legendary jazz cornetist Buddy Bolden once called home has been seized by New Orleans' government and might be sold in a public auction. Bolden, a pioneer of jazz from the turn of the 20th century, lived in the unremarkable, run-down Central City building near First Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue. The deteriorating house, at 2309-2311 First, and a similar house next door, at 2305-2307, have been unoccupied for years and are sorely in need of maintenance, despite promises to restore Bolden's house for posterity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Priced Out! 1119 Dauphine St.

Priced Out is a new semi-regular Gambit feature covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. In the market for a little (and we mean little) French Quarter living? Well, look no further than 1119 Dauphine St., where this one-bedroom, one-bath oasis is just waiting to be yours — if you can afford it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
KENNER, LA
WWL-TV

The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

