A shotgun house that legendary jazz cornetist Buddy Bolden once called home has been seized by New Orleans' government and might be sold in a public auction. Bolden, a pioneer of jazz from the turn of the 20th century, lived in the unremarkable, run-down Central City building near First Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue. The deteriorating house, at 2309-2311 First, and a similar house next door, at 2305-2307, have been unoccupied for years and are sorely in need of maintenance, despite promises to restore Bolden's house for posterity.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO