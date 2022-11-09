Read full article on original website
Related
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said. Zazweta...
Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape
Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
eastidahonews.com
Person dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following crash in Idaho Falls neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon on November 11, Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to...
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
KATU.com
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
eastidahonews.com
Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
POCATELLO - Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
eastidahonews.com
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
KUTV
Dangerous Utah parole fugitive wanted with history of mental health issues
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE THU 11/10 9:45 AM: Since this original report, Devin Scott Thornock, on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted List has been captured and is back in the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake according to Mike Haddon with the Board of Pardons and Parole.
eastidahonews.com
LISTEN: Daybell hearing on motion to sever cases
ST. ANTHONY — A hearing was held Thursday morning in Fremont County on a motion filed by Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his murder trial from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. Listen to an audio recording of the hearing in its entirety in the video player above. You can...
eastidahonews.com
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: 73-year-old missing man found safe
ST. ANTHONY — Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 73-year-old man. Robert (Bob) Deitz was last seen Thursday night wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deitz is driving a white 2012 Chevy Silverado four-door...
eastidahonews.com
New Safety Prevention and Resource Center will help support youth and their families
IDAHO FALLS – Community Youth in Action and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Safety Prevention and Resource Center Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and open house. The goal of the building at 554 4th Street is to “foster and create healthy relationships to...
Comments / 1