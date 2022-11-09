ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
KSLTV

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
KATU.com

One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
ASTORIA, OR
eastidahonews.com

Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

POCATELLO - Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
POCATELLO, ID
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
98.3 The Snake

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

LISTEN: Daybell hearing on motion to sever cases

ST. ANTHONY — A hearing was held Thursday morning in Fremont County on a motion filed by Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his murder trial from Lori Vallow Daybell’s. Listen to an audio recording of the hearing in its entirety in the video player above. You can...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WyoFile

Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
WYOMING STATE
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: 73-year-old missing man found safe

ST. ANTHONY — Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 73-year-old man. Robert (Bob) Deitz was last seen Thursday night wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deitz is driving a white 2012 Chevy Silverado four-door...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID

