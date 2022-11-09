Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & RuPaul Join Co-Producing Team Of Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’’

Broadway ’s Ain’t No Mo’ producer Lee Daniels announced today that NBA champ Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and Drag Race star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the comedy that begins previews tonight at the Belasco Theatre.

Wade will produce under his production company 59th and Prairie Entertainment, and Union will produce under her I’ll Have Another Productions. Ain’t No Mo’ officially opens on Thursday, December 1.

The production, which blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to pose the question “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” premiered at The Public Theater in a twice-extended 2019 run.

Written by, and starring, Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’ also features Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky, Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Crystal Lucas-Perry.

The production is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, in his Broadway debut.