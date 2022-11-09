ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’: Momona Tamada & Alyvia Alyn Lind Join Disney+ Series As Recurring

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLxL3_0j52117v00

EXCLUSIVE: The Baby-Sitters Club breakout Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn Lind ( Coat Of Many Colors ) are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell and Christian Slater in Disney+’s live-action series The Spiderwick Chronicles .

Based on the popular series of bestselling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a contemporary American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues among other relevant topics. Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell) Grace, along with their sister Mallory, find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world.

Tamada will play Emiko. A local teenager in Henson, she’s a member of the out-patient group therapy at the Meskwaki Psychiatric Hospital. Diagnosed as a pathological liar it’s hard to know when she is telling the truth, but it’s clear that as a townie she has also grown-up hearing about the mysterious goings-on at the Spiderwick Estate and is curious about its newest resident, Jared Grace (Daniels).

Lind will portray Calliope. On the outside she is a perfectly normal girl,  but that is only her exterior. She is in fact a Fetch (a portent of death) who has taken this disguise to be able to stay close to the evil ogre, Mulgarath (Slater), and assist in his quest to find Spiderwick’s Field Guide.

In addition to Daniels, Cottrell and Slater, cast also includes Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace and Joy Bryant as Helen Grace.

Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the series, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Grace Gilroy.

Known for her role as Claudia Kishi in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club, Tamada most recently can be seen starring in Paramount’s action feature Secret Headquarters opposite Owen Wilson and Michael Peña. Her additional credits include the role of young Lara Jean in Netflix’s To All The Boys franchise, as well as The Main Event , AMC’s The Terror and Amazon’s The Boys . She can next be seen in Netflix’s anticipated live action series Avatar: The Last Airbender . Tamada is repped by da Costa Talent Management and Echo Lake Entertainment.

Lind is best known for her portrayal of Dolly Parton on NBC telefilm Coat Of Many Colors , and in the follow-up Christmas of Many Colors: Circle Of Love. She recently wrapped on the anticipated USA/Syfy series Chucky in the role of Lexy Cross, and she is also a series regular in the popular, post-apocalyptic Daybreak currently streaming on Netflix. Lind is repped by CAA, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson .



More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Laney Chantal Dies: ‘Face Off’ Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33

Laney Chantal, who appeared on Season 5 of SyFY’s Face Off, died this week of an accidental drug overdose, her family said. She was 33. Chantal died Monday in Milford, Michigan, her family confirmed in a public obituary. They noted that she “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life.” Born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, Chantal joined Face Off in 2013 for its fifth season. However, she later voluntarily withdrew from the show, earning its fifth-place spot. Despite the withdrawal, Chantal continued working in makeup, helping Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson with their looks, among others. She created the “Head FX Makeup” for rapper Lil...
MILFORD, MI
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper

NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Deadline

Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why It Was Important To Denounce J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling has come under fire for her views on the transgender community and she’s been denounced by the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor is now opening up about calling out the author and why it was important for him to make a public statement about her hateful comments. “The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire...
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy