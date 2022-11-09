‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’: Momona Tamada & Alyvia Alyn Lind Join Disney+ Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: The Baby-Sitters Club breakout Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn Lind ( Coat Of Many Colors ) are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell and Christian Slater in Disney+’s live-action series The Spiderwick Chronicles .

Based on the popular series of bestselling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a contemporary American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues among other relevant topics. Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell) Grace, along with their sister Mallory, find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world.

Tamada will play Emiko. A local teenager in Henson, she’s a member of the out-patient group therapy at the Meskwaki Psychiatric Hospital. Diagnosed as a pathological liar it’s hard to know when she is telling the truth, but it’s clear that as a townie she has also grown-up hearing about the mysterious goings-on at the Spiderwick Estate and is curious about its newest resident, Jared Grace (Daniels).

Lind will portray Calliope. On the outside she is a perfectly normal girl, but that is only her exterior. She is in fact a Fetch (a portent of death) who has taken this disguise to be able to stay close to the evil ogre, Mulgarath (Slater), and assist in his quest to find Spiderwick’s Field Guide.

In addition to Daniels, Cottrell and Slater, cast also includes Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace and Joy Bryant as Helen Grace.

Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the series, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Grace Gilroy.

Known for her role as Claudia Kishi in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club, Tamada most recently can be seen starring in Paramount’s action feature Secret Headquarters opposite Owen Wilson and Michael Peña. Her additional credits include the role of young Lara Jean in Netflix’s To All The Boys franchise, as well as The Main Event , AMC’s The Terror and Amazon’s The Boys . She can next be seen in Netflix’s anticipated live action series Avatar: The Last Airbender . Tamada is repped by da Costa Talent Management and Echo Lake Entertainment.

Lind is best known for her portrayal of Dolly Parton on NBC telefilm Coat Of Many Colors , and in the follow-up Christmas of Many Colors: Circle Of Love. She recently wrapped on the anticipated USA/Syfy series Chucky in the role of Lexy Cross, and she is also a series regular in the popular, post-apocalyptic Daybreak currently streaming on Netflix. Lind is repped by CAA, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson .







