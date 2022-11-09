ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden Praises 2022 Midterm Election As “A Good Day For America”; Intends To Run In 2024, But “No Hurry” On Decision

By Dominic Patten, Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Getty

“Well, we had an election yesterday,“ President Joe Biden said his afternoon from the White House. “It was a good day, I think, for democracy, and I think it was a good day for America.”

“While any seat lost is painful, some good Democrats didn’t win last night, Democrats had a strong night,” the admittedly hoarse but upbeat Commander-in-Chief added in remarks carried live on all cabler newsers and broadcast networks. “I am not going to change anything in any fundamental way,” the president made clear, noting voter “frustration” and listing off his accomplishments since taking office in 2021.

In a rare occasion where the president took formal questions from journalists at length, Biden touched on a variety of topics from the war in Ukraine; his “determined” intention to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home from Russian imprisonment; the lack of an anticipated red wave for the GOP; the “almost comedy” of potential Republican congressional probes into him, his family and Cabinet; and, of course, Elon Musk.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation with other countries and/or technical relationships is worthy of being looked at,” Biden replied on the newly minted Twitter boss and the minority-ownership role of the Saudis on the social media platform. Noting that he was “not suggesting” Musk was doing anything “inappropriate,” POTUS refused to be drawn out more on the topic.

In fact, perhaps the most pressing question among reporters, looking to the next election. was whether Biden will run again.

“Our intention is to run again, that has been our intention, regardless of what the outcome in this election was,” Biden said in language he’s used before about his Oval Office future. POTUS said he will discuss decision with family, but “I don’t feel any hurry.” He also estimated that he would make a decision early next year and intended to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t “become the next president again.”

The president also reiterated his stance on gun violence by telling the room and cameras: “I’m gonna ban assault weapons. I’m gonna try like the devil.”

Reporters packed the State Dining Room for the rare formal press conference, as Biden initially said that he would call on a list of ten reporters and take one question from each of them, but seemed amused as journalists instead made it clear they intended to ask two, three and even four questions. At one point Biden stepped out from behind the lectern and answered questions with a portable microphone, as if to strike a more casual tone.

Joining him was First Lady Jill Biden, who sat off to the side near the front row, as the president said that the midterms were a bit of a relief after Democratic worries that the party was in for a drubbing.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a red wave, it didn’t happen,” Biden said.

Leaning into issues of the economy, crime and abortion rights as well, Biden’s remarks come after a night that many incorrectly predicted would be a drubbing for Democrats. Instead, with results still coming in and a looming December 6 Senate runoff in Georgia, the GOP’s hold on the House of Representatives looks to be fragile at best and control of the upper chamber remains a toss-up. Breaking with electoral tradition, Biden and the Democrats initially seem to have emerged relatively unscathed in the midterms and the already-feuding Republicans’ Red Wave never formed.

Biden’s statements Wednesday were a combination of victory lap and an assurance that he gets that people are still frustrated. The Democrats’ unexpectedly good performance was largely that the party beat expectations and it could have been worse. But the president also implicitly acknowledged that the Republicans would control one or both chambers of Congress by outlining what he would not accept when it comes to potential legislation.

“I am not going to support any Republican proposal that is going to make inflation worse,” Biden said, also promising to “work across the aisles.” At the same time, Biden promised to stop any GOP attempt to cut Social Security and he said he would veto any national abortion ban bill that got to his desk. He also said that he planned to talk to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, potentially the next speaker, some time later today.

In an opening salvo of sorts for the new realities and setting the stage for today’s 45-minute press conference, just before Biden walked out to the podium, the White House put out a video of POTUS congratulating winning Democrats last night:

As races in Nevada and Arizona remain unresolved, the Georgia battle between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker is set for a runoff early next month with neither candidate getting more than 50% of the vote in the Peach State. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and other Democratic superstars are all expected to hit the stump for Warnock in the next three weeks.

Comments / 163

Bidenscrackpipe
3d ago

So sick and tired of this mentally deficient old man preaching to and yelling at U.S. He’s an international embarrassment.

Reply(7)
169
Camille Lombardi
3d ago

He needs a Skilled Nursing Facility that specializes in advanced dementia - not his fingers on the nuclear button. He is a danger to the safety and security of our country...

Reply(1)
71
Douglas
2d ago

good day for Mexico!! whoot whoot, 5 million illegals let in so far! so add 5 million more in the next 2 years! then add in 10 million more if he wins in 2024! yuup! great day for Mexico! but hey Americans, this is what you voted for! have fun with it!

Reply(5)
39
