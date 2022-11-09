Deebo Samuel to practice on Wednesday, Arik Armstead remains out

The 49ers will have a healthy Deebo Samuel when they return to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since the bye week.

Samuel will be a full participant in practice after he was held out of the team's Week 8 win over the Rams with a hamstring injury.

The wideout wasn't among the injured players 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan listed on the practice report when he visited with the media before practice.

As for the rest of the injury front, defensive lineman Arik Armstead won't practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with ankle and foot injuries that have kept him out of the last four games.

And it appears that Armstead may not be all that close to returning as Shanahan confirmed a previous report (via Matt Maiocco of NBCS Bay Area) from NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan that Armstead "has a stress reaction and hairline fracture of his left fibula and plantar fascia on his right foot."

Receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) will also be full-go in practice. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) will be limited.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles) will also miss practice.