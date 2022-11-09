ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live midterm election results: Key U.S. Senate races

As Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress, every seat in the U.S. Senate matters. Following the 2020 election, each party has held 50 seats, but the Democrats have enjoyed a slight edge because the vice president – in this case, Kamala Harris – casts any tie-breaking vote.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional...
