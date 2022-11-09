Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger
The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder
The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer
Aaron Judge stunned the baseball world when he rejected the New York Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer. Many doubted the calculated risk that Judge, who has had a history of injuries in his career, was taking by essentially betting on himself. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones. Aaron Judge himself was doubting […] The post Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
Braves issue qualifying offer to Dansby Swanson
The offseason is just getting started for the Atlanta Braves and the most significant thing on their todo list is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent for the first time in his career. As expected, Atlanta issued the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to Swanson ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline per a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Hal Steinbrenner reveals Yankees’ Aaron Judge conversations as free agency begins
Hal Steinbrenner recently revealed that he’s had “positive” conversations with Aaron Judge since the season came to an end, per Bryan Hoch and Meredith Marakovits. “I have had more than one conversation with Aaron (Judge), since the season ended,” Steinbrenner said. “I’ll leave it at that. Very positive conversation.”
Astros lock down bullpen star on 3-year, $34.5 million extension
The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
2 reasons Dodgers should not trade Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger is one of the likeliest players to be traded this offseason. If the Dodgers tender the centerfielder a contract, LA could look to move him for younger pieces. However, there is an argument to be made in reference to now not being the best time to trade Bellinger. There is no denying the […] The post 2 reasons Dodgers should not trade Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Cashman’s comments on Yankees trade ‘inquiries’ don’t bode well for Gleyber Torres
The New York Yankees had a sorely disappointing exit to the 2022 season. The larger the disappointment, the greater the propensity for change. The latest comments from Yankees GM Brian Cashman hint that the team is opening its ears and trade phone lines to the possibility of said change – particularly on the infield. Via […] The post Brian Cashman’s comments on Yankees trade ‘inquiries’ don’t bode well for Gleyber Torres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander will turn 40-years old in February. Nevertheless, the 2022 Cy Young hopeful will receive plenty of interest on the MLB free agent market. But where should Verlander sign in what could be the final contract of his historic career. There are 3 teams that standout as good fits for Verlander. One team is […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Click not the only key Astros firing after World Series
The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan. Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on. Click was originally...
Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy
The Boston Red Sox have quite a bit of work to do in the offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East, and they have shown interest in trading for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. The initial report emanates from Boston Globe columnist Alex Speier, and the move would appear to make sense […] The post Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury
Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez trade: 3 teams that must deal for Marlins ace
The MLB offseason is upon us, and while the free agent market will command most of the attention on the hot stove, the trade market also figures to see a lot of action. We have already seen a couple of trades get made this offseason, and it looks like another big trade may get made soon, as the Miami Marlins are reportedly open to trading starting pitcher Pablo Lopez this offseason.
Cubs fans will love latest Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts report
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been in contact with free agent shortstops Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts, per Jon Morosi. Chicago has endured a disappointing past couple of seasons. They have gone through a rebuild that has seen them trade stars such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez. But […] The post Cubs fans will love latest Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Rose issues Hall of Fame plea to Rob Manfred
MLB all-time hit leader and Cincinnati Reds’ legend Pete Rose recently sent a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred amid his Hall of Fame absence. Rose is currently banned from the Hall of Fame due to gambling on games. But the former superstar isn’t giving up trying to force the commissioner to change his mind, per […] The post Pete Rose issues Hall of Fame plea to Rob Manfred appeared first on ClutchPoints.
