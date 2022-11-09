Read full article on original website
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home
Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson. The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during […]
mississippifreepress.org
Power For Southern People, Not the Southern Power Company
In 2010, construction began on the Kemper Power Plant, touted as the pinnacle of the movement to bring “clean coal” to America. The plant—which was intended to be the largest of its kind and a proof-of-concept for future plants to follow—then spent the next 11 years trying and failing to become operational, while Southern Power, the monopoly that owned it, fobbed the costs of its ill-conceived venture off on Kemper County residents.
WAPT
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
WAPT
Turkey Drive 16 returns Nov. 17
JACKSON, Miss. — The holidays can be financially difficult for some families, so 16 WAPT is trying to help families have a happy Thanksgiving by hosting our annual Turkey Drive 16. The 16 WAPT News Team will be collecting turkey donations on Nov. 17 at the Kroger stores on...
mageenews.com
City of Magee Now Hiring
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee is hiring in the Public Works department and Zoning. Applications are available at City Hall. Anyone interested...
New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Get ready for the holidays in Mississippi with these events
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays are just around the corner! While everything is getting cheerful and bright, cities in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt are bring more excitement with great events and attractions leading up to the holidays. Here are some of the events that are happening this year: Central Mississippi Christmas Market […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
WLBT
Mayor wanted state of emergency extended to staff water plants, address vulnerabilities, letter reveals
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the governor last month he was worried that without an extension of the federal emergency declaration, the city would not be able to prevent another weather-related water crisis. In an October 13 letter, the mayor reached out to Gov. Tate...
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
WLBT
Local homeless receive high tech blankets ahead of this weekend’s cold snap
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets. Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $323,000 after no winner
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially […]
WDAM-TV
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
