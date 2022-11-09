ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Chicago

Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map

Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

What’s Next for Darren Bailey?

Darren Bailey’s run for Governor of Illinois has ended, but he’s not moving away from politics. Mark Maxwell, Political Editor for KSDK News, gives John the details about what may be up next for State Senator Bailey.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
ILLINOIS STATE
videtteonline.com

Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition

The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois amendment still too close to call

Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
ILLINOIS STATE
Advocate

Illinois Elects First Gay Congressman, Eric Sorensen

Illinois has elected its first out congressman, Eric Sorensen. Sorensen will represent the 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district covers portions of western, central, and northwestern Illinois. It includes industrial cities and rural areas. Sorensen, a Democrat, declared victory early Wednesday over far-right Republican Esther...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy