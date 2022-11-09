Read full article on original website
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map
Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in Hi Election Night Call With Bailey
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his election night phone call with his opponent Darren Bailey was a short one. "He said very few words," Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, one day after securing his second term in office. Bailey, who conceded to Pritzker Tuesday evening following his projected loss, confirmed that...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats
Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
What’s Next for Darren Bailey?
Darren Bailey’s run for Governor of Illinois has ended, but he’s not moving away from politics. Mark Maxwell, Political Editor for KSDK News, gives John the details about what may be up next for State Senator Bailey.
Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition
The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
Illinois labor groups declare victory in Worker's Rights Amendment
ILLINOIS, USA — Labor unions are declaring victory in a closely contested fight to enshrine collective bargaining rights into the Illinois Constitution as the mathematical possibility for its defeat nears zero. Amendment 1, widely referred to as the Worker's Rights Amendment, would effectively ban right-to-work policies in the pro-labor...
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024. Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
Illinois passes ‘workers’ rights’ amendment
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss.
Illinois Democrats hang onto U.S. House of Representative seats, gain new seat
More than half a dozen Illinois Democrats won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and even grew their margin with a new congresswoman.
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
Will Amendment 1 Have Enough Votes to Pass in Illinois? Track Live Results Here
At the very top of the ballot this Election season in Illinois was a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right...
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
Illinois Elects First Gay Congressman, Eric Sorensen
Illinois has elected its first out congressman, Eric Sorensen. Sorensen will represent the 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district covers portions of western, central, and northwestern Illinois. It includes industrial cities and rural areas. Sorensen, a Democrat, declared victory early Wednesday over far-right Republican Esther...
