Pierce County, WA

Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man After He Shoots Through Neighbor’s Door

Police arrested a man and seized his firearm Friday afternoon after he shot several rounds into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state of crisis. At 1:15 p.m., a 911 caller in the 200 block of Yesler Way reported a bullet coming through the door to his apartment. Just after that call, the suspected shooter also called in to say he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded firearm.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

September shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

A few weeks ago, members of the Violent Crimes Reduction Unit (VCRU) saw a man driving a vehicle with no front plate and a stolen rear plate attached to the vehicle. The man was detained, and investigators determined the suspect had multiple misdemeanor warrants, for which he was arrested. The...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

9-year-old shot, injured in Renton road rage attack

Update 12:00 p.m.: The child remains at the hospital in serious condition, as of Saturday morning. Troopers reported that the suspect has not yet been found, and are asking that anyone with information on this incident contact WSP. The blue Mustang that troopers said was involved in the incident is...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree

A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
westsideseattle.com

Thieves rob convenience store on Delridge Way of money and goods, then escape

On 11-09-2022 at 7:37pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of SW Holden St for a report of an armed robbery of a convenience store that had just occurred. Three suspects entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint (1 firearm seen) while they emptied the register and filled shopping bags with consumable goods.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges

KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma PD look for tips

TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KEPR

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate bank robbery in Redmond, suspect at-large

REDMOND, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank near The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge Wednesday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on NE Novelty Hill Rd. just before 10:00 a.m. Authorities say nobody was...
REDMOND, WA
MyNorthwest

