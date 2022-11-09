ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Ross Bowie explains the meaning behind the title of his new memoir ‘No Job for a Man’

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

John Ross Bowie reflected on his time on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Speechless.” He also talked about his new memoir “No Job for a Man” and said the title came from a phrase his dad used to say. He talked about the start of his career and shared that his dad was initially skeptical about him being an actor, but eventually saw that John was successful.

John’s memoir “No Job for a Man” is out now and available wherever you get your books.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

