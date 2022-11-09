John Ross Bowie explains the meaning behind the title of his new memoir ‘No Job for a Man’

John Ross Bowie reflected on his time on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Speechless.” He also talked about his new memoir “No Job for a Man” and said the title came from a phrase his dad used to say. He talked about the start of his career and shared that his dad was initially skeptical about him being an actor, but eventually saw that John was successful.

John’s memoir “No Job for a Man” is out now and available wherever you get your books.

