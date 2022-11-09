ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Over 50 illegal immigrants rescued from Albuquerque stash house

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeland security rescued more than 50 illegal immigrants from a stash house in Albuquerque, including small children that were being held for ransom. Investigators say they were crammed into this tiny apartment on Palomas Drive SE near Trumbull and Zuni.

They say they were tipped off by Phoenix police, who got a call from a local woman saying her sister and two nieces, ages nine and five, were being held hostage. She says she paid $30,000 to smuggle them across the border but the smugglers were demanding $6,000 more.

HSI investigators set up a sting where they arranged a meeting to pay the ransom. After they recovered the victims, they arrested the kidnappers.

They were identified as Marcelo Alons-Almarez and his wife, Eloisa Almaraz-Vasquez – both illegal immigrants themselves. Investigators also recovered a pistol from the van, the victims say the gun was used to threaten them if they didn’t comply.

When investigators went back to the apartment, they found about 50 more illegal immigrants, including an infant. The couple is now facing federal charges for human smuggling and hostage-taking.

Comments / 28

Isaac Griego
3d ago

although it'll never happen contractors hotels and restaurants stand to loose money. Answer to that start welfare to work programs cut off handouts to non citizens (if you can't care for your own children) your gone

Gutierrez Gutierrez
3d ago

If you guys look into me Michelle lujun GRUESOME she has a lot to do with things like this. & having to graduation parties parties for her family at The mansion all in taxpayers $$ I don't understand how she got voted again I guess people like being lied to, she is a liar so bad that look at the old folks homes she said she was going to accomplish that so noone will be hurt anymore well there has been a lot of deaths & abuse going on at beehive & a lot of those other fancy ones. theres even a judge involved with decades so becarful with ur loved ones.

Isaac Griego
3d ago

I agree start sending them all back!we don't need new immigration legislation, we need to enforce the laws on the books.Theyll say our kids were born here that's fine they can stay

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

