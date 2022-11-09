Driver who crashed into DeKalb County elementary school facing charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a DeKalb County elementary school Monday morning has been arrested.

Obinna Aguochoa, 39, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County Police say Aguochoa drove a Toyota Yaris into a fifth-grade classroom at Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County, an all-girls public charter school, and injured three children. The children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their identities have not been released.

Aguochoa was also injured and was freed from the wreckage by DeKalb County firefighters.

Police did not say what led them to file aggravated assault charges. The crash is still under investigation.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with head of the school, Charcia Nichols, who said she heard screaming and saw children running around 10:30 a.m.

“The driver crashed into a classroom where 22 fifth-grade students were in the middle of a lesson,” Nichols said. “I’m not sure what would’ve been on (the driver’s) mind, but I do know he ran into a classroom with students, and that’s just something that’s uncalled for.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The school remains closed due to the damage. It will operate on a virtual schedule for the rest of the week while repairs are made and will resume in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 14.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group