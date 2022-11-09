Read full article on original website
Related
Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals. TALLYING TIMELINE Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
Trump news – live: Republican concerns over Trump 2024 bid amid warning Maga will become ‘more dangerous’
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the House January 6 committee, in an effort to avoid testimony after the congressional panel investigating the Capitol attack subpoenaed the former president. Meanwhile, Mr Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida governor’s impressive showing in...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Comments / 0