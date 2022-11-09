City officials react to historic bond passage for OKCPS students

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – On Tuesday, voters passed a historic bond issue Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS).

OKCPS officials say the largest bond package in the district’s history will impact every OKCPS student and will be transformational for both OKCPS and Oklahoma City.

The history-making projects include adding STEAM and Innovation spaces, a new Film Production & Studio Arts academy, as well as expansions in trade programs, all to give OKCPS students the tools they need to graduate and begin their careers or secondary education.

The package also includes much-needed new construction of some schools, which would open for the 2026-27 school year.

“OKCPS students deserve the same 21st century learning facilities and opportunities as their peers in neighboring districts and last night, OKC voters showed us they feel the same way.” OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel

The bond propositions passed with more than 60% of voters in support.

OKC Mayor David Holt joined in support of the passage, saying when a community comes together , great things can happen.

“The sun shines just a little brighter when you wake up in a city that just made a billion dollar commitment to education,” said Holt .

In the next steps, transparency will be a must in determining what programming will be housed in new spaces and compile a comprehensive list of project timelines.

The district says its committed to providing regular updates to staff, families and the community regarding all projects that will come to light through bond dollars.

