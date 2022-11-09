Sheriff: Alabama man beat daughter after teen told mother about social media affair

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — A northwest Alabama man is accused of beating his teen daughter after the girl told her mother about an alleged affair her father was having on social media, authorities said.

Christopher Andrighetti, 39, of Russellville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree domestic violence, child abuse and second-degree domestic violence, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a man beating his daughter, WHNT-TV reported.

Deputies said the teen told her mother that her father had a social media account and suspected that he was having an affair, according to the television station. Andrighetti allegedly became irate and began “violently beating” her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen told law deputies that her father punched her, hit her with a shower curtain rod and a piece of wood, shoved her to the floor, slapped her and threw several items at her, including glass bottles, WHNT reported.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they reportedly found Andrighetti hiding in a bedroom closet, covered in blood from wounds to his arms and waist, AL.com reported. Deputies also found another child in a closet, according to the news outlet.

Deputies said they saw broken beer bottles outside the home, along with a broken Nintendo Switch game, a shattered television set and damaged laptops, WHNT reported.

The teen told deputies that when Andrighetti told her to clean up the debris, she noticed that the front door of the home was open and ran to a neighbor’s house to call authorities, according to the television station.

Andrighetti remains in the custody of the Franklin County Detention Center and his bail was set at $200,000, online records show.

