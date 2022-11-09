14-year-old wanted for attempted capital murder, other charges in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 14-year-old boy is wanted for the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer in Northampton County.

According to police, 14-year-old Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer

Attempted murder by mob

Attempted malicious wounding

Attempted malicious wounding by mob

Shooting an occupied vehicle

Reckless handling of a firearm

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty (Photo Courtesy: Northampton County Sheriff’s Office)

In a press release from the Northampton Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an incident on July 30 where an occupied deputy’s vehicle was shot at multiple times. The deputy involved was not injured.

Police say an investigation has led to acquiring warrants for Lafferty’s arrest.

Police say to contact law enforcement if you know the whereabouts of Lafferty and to not take action on your own.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is also offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Lafferty’s arrest.

