ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

14-year-old wanted for attempted capital murder, other charges in Northampton County

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKqJz_0j51z6rm00

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 14-year-old boy is wanted for the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer in Northampton County.

According to police, 14-year-old Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty is wanted on the following charges:

  • Attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer
  • Attempted murder by mob
  • Attempted malicious wounding
  • Attempted malicious wounding by mob
  • Shooting an occupied vehicle
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWbLO_0j51z6rm00
Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty (Photo Courtesy: Northampton County Sheriff’s Office)

In a press release from the Northampton Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an incident on July 30 where an occupied deputy’s vehicle was shot at multiple times. The deputy involved was not injured.

Police say an investigation has led to acquiring warrants for Lafferty’s arrest.

Police say to contact law enforcement if you know the whereabouts of Lafferty and to not take action on your own.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is also offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Lafferty’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 10

sandraNhauula
2d ago

:( across the USA, when has shooting into a police been an option in ones mind, where did it happen in this kids mind that that was even anything someone should ponder, i do know this, we see criminal behavior of all sorts, but what we ((the general normal American citizen)) do not seem to grasp is that these criminals & us do not think or live the same way .. this yougins life is over before it has started, he has fast tracked to the only place this leads to, the destination is prison existence for life and/or death, he will never enjoy family, friends, wife for life, children that he can raise & love w/all his heart, he won’t own shi*, won’t be a homeowner or a car, probably never even possess a simple drivers license.. not that it is fun but looks like he’ll never even pay taxes, these young people have seriously been left behind & somebody has taught this behavior.. m heartbroken for them all,, prayers for change on so many levels are up for americas youth,they deserve more from us

Reply
3
Trish’s Take
2d ago

Wow just 14 and he has ruined his life. This is sad beyond words especially based on the charges. What a violent set of actions. My god what is ruining these children? Is it lack of a two parent home? Maybe it is the fact that a livable wage is not possible with one parent working while the other stays home and REALLY raises their children. I have noticed that parents seem to think that video games or sports are supposed to do most the parenting because the parents are on their cellphones or gaming too. Church attendance is way down maybe nobody is teaching moral values at home. I do think poverty affects parenting and that may also be a big part. So many parents have learned to subside on social programs instead of succeed with training and a good job. When you are social or working poor the whole mindset becomes oh well and the family suffers.

Reply
2
Related
shoredailynews.com

Ames gets 28 years in prison for murder

The shooter in the 2019 death of a Belle Haven man will serve a total of 28 years in prison for first-degree murder and other crimes. Twenty-five-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Killmontown Road in Melfa, was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to 40 years in prison with half the time suspended for the death of Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers, of Belle Haven.
BELLE HAVEN, VA
shoredailynews.com

Man will spend his life in prison

Pictured: Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. escorted across the street by Deputy Gary Calloway with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. An Exmore man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year and shooting at his sister, who managed to get away.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Barnes and Ames sentenced in murders in Accomack County

Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday. The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. JMU hands ODU its fourth-straight loss, 37-3 Old Dominion and James Madison renewed their football rivalry Saturday...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigate double shooting on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth

Police investigate double shooting on Frederick Blvd. …. Cities across Hampton Roads honor veterans through …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Local foundation hosts relay from DC to help the …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Attorney for father of Norfolk child who was beaten …. WAVY News...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy