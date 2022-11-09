ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wright, KY

Reports of a structure fire on Hearne Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hearne Road in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WHITE OAK, OH
Crash cleared along east I-275 in Symmes Township

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and congesting traffic along the interstate in Symmes Township, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH
Mt. Healthy police: Missing woman, children found safe

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy Police Department has reported a missing woman and her children have been found safe. According to police, 30-year-old Syllisia Cash and her two children. Police said Cash and her children have been located and are safe. Anyone with information on this incident...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
Kentucky man claims $2 million lottery prize from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. — While it wasn't the Powerball jackpot, a Kentucky man did win a $2 million prize from Saturday night's drawing. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, didn't match the Powerball number but did match the five white ball numbers on the winning ticket to win the game's second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
Billy Joel, Steve Nicks coming to Ohio on joint tour in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Ohio on their joint tour in 2023. Stevie Nicks announced the tour stop Thursday. The two music legends will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. The duo will also be performing in Inglewood, California, Arlington,...
NASHVILLE, TN
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football

Playoffs in 2022 appear to prove a point: perhaps the expanded playoffs aren’t a bad thing after all. In the first playoff Friday night, a No. 15 seed (Little Miami) beat a No. 2 seed (Xenia). In this week’s column, we are highlighting two double-digit seeds in the regional semifinals. None of those teams would have those upset opportunities in the old playoff format.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

