Playoffs in 2022 appear to prove a point: perhaps the expanded playoffs aren’t a bad thing after all. In the first playoff Friday night, a No. 15 seed (Little Miami) beat a No. 2 seed (Xenia). In this week’s column, we are highlighting two double-digit seeds in the regional semifinals. None of those teams would have those upset opportunities in the old playoff format.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO