WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hearne Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Hearne Road in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Sullivan Avenue in Saint Bernard
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Sullivan Avenue in Saint Bernard. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road and Running Deer Drive in Beckett Ridge
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road and Running Deer Drive in Beckett Ridge. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire at Morgans Run Drive and Morrow Rossburg Road in Morrow
HARLAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a fire at Morgans Run Drive and Morrow Rossburg Road in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along east I-275 in Symmes Township
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and congesting traffic along the interstate in Symmes Township, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Butler County grand jury says no to indictments against Fairfield Township officers
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury has opted not to indict two Fairfield Township police officerswho fatally shot and killed a homicide suspect in October. "Having questioned all pertinent investigative witnesses involving an officer involved shooting," the grand jury partial report reads, "And having considered all...
WLWT 5
Mt. Healthy police: Missing woman, children found safe
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy Police Department has reported a missing woman and her children have been found safe. According to police, 30-year-old Syllisia Cash and her two children. Police said Cash and her children have been located and are safe. Anyone with information on this incident...
WLWT 5
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $2 million lottery prize from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. — While it wasn't the Powerball jackpot, a Kentucky man did win a $2 million prize from Saturday night's drawing. Rickie Melton from Symsonia, Kentucky, didn't match the Powerball number but did match the five white ball numbers on the winning ticket to win the game's second prize of $1 million.
WLWT 5
Billy Joel, Steve Nicks coming to Ohio on joint tour in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Ohio on their joint tour in 2023. Stevie Nicks announced the tour stop Thursday. The two music legends will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. The duo will also be performing in Inglewood, California, Arlington,...
WLWT 5
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
Playoffs in 2022 appear to prove a point: perhaps the expanded playoffs aren’t a bad thing after all. In the first playoff Friday night, a No. 15 seed (Little Miami) beat a No. 2 seed (Xenia). In this week’s column, we are highlighting two double-digit seeds in the regional semifinals. None of those teams would have those upset opportunities in the old playoff format.
