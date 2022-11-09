ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

94-year-old still voting after 72 years in Centre County

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4fsF_0j51yHb900

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — We’ve seen a lot of conversation about young voter turnout for this year’s midterms but Centre County has someone who’s been voting every year for nearly three-quarters of a century.

94-year-old Jane Binney from State College has never missed an election, even a primary since 1950. Her son James Binney, a Penn State Professor, says she’s gone the extra mile several times to be able to cast her ballot.

Voting station in Centre County ran out of ballots early

“Even the one time, she was in labor and stopped to vote before she had my brother in 1956,” James said. “And, ironically, he later became a politician.”

“My husband was with me then, and we stopped and I voted and drove 17 more miles to the hospital,” Jane said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

James says his mom taught him voting is a privilege and convinced him to become a political science professor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
State College

How Centre County Voted in the Midterm Election

Centre County saw its highest turnout for a non-presidential election in at least 25 years as voters cast their ballots for governor, senator, congressman and state representative on Tuesday and by mail in the weeks leading up to Election Day. According to the Centre County Office of Elections and Voter...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County community members honor veterans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County residents are honoring those who served with the help of The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg. The museum hosted a Veterans Day event where visitors could make poppies, a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since WWI. They also had the opportunity to write Christmas cards […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County compensation policy updated for first time in 24 years

Williamsport, Pa. — Some Lycoming County government employees will be seeing a pay increase as part of a new countywide compensation policy passed by the commissioners at Thursday’s meeting. The plan will see over 180 employees get a pay increase and this was referred to as the "first phase" of the county's ongoing work to increase pay across the workforce. The new policy passed in a 2-1 vote that saw...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central PA counties see record turnout for 2022 midterm

(WTAJ) — Counties across Central Pennsylvania saw a record-high turnout for midterms at Tuesday’s election, with some almost as high as Presidential elections. The Bedford County Elections Office received ballots, both in-person and by mail, from just under 67% of registered voters. That’s compared to 75% in the 2020 Presidential election, 60% in the 2018 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Votes determine whether Clearfield communities should merge

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During this year’s midterm election residents of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough had the chance to vote on if they favor a merger between the two municipalities. After the vote, the Clearfield Election Office gave unofficial results that show the two municipalities will remain separated. This comes after members from […]
WALLACETON, PA
PennLive.com

Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police

Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First time voter reflects on first election

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This year’s midterm elections had multiple generations casting their ballots, including a new wave of first-time voters. Cambria County teen Kamryn Wheeler had her first voting experience Tuesday at the Gallitzin Township polling location. She arrived at the site around 3 with her dad. She was greeted by Cambria County Commissioner […]
NorthcentralPA.com

New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic

Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Earlier this month, ten students from Brookville Area High School competed in the 36th Annual Benjamin Freed Mathematics Competition at Penn West Clarion University. The team placed 5th in the AA/AAA division. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents...
WBRE

Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
MILTON, PA
WTAJ

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County

UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Mechanicsburg Dentist Sentenced for Felony Child Endangerment

MIDDLEBURG – A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced on endangering the welfare of a child and other felony charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 34-year-old Michael Damgaard was sentenced 9 to 23 and a half months in jail, followed by seven years probation. Piecuch says Damgaard drove...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy