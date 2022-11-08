Read full article on original website
Rivalry renewed: Siena surges to Albany Cup win
The rivalry between Siena and UAlbany men's basketball was renewed on Saturday night, as the Albany Cup game returned on the floor of MVP Arena.
Niskayuna claims first-ever section title, topping Averill Park in Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team has not looked like a program playing in it's first playoff tournament in 12 years
Cambridge/Salem beats Chatham to win Class D title
The Cambridge Salem football team might have started slow, but finished strong in the Class D super bowl defeating No. 2 Chatham 36-21 Saturday afternoon.
CBA repeats as Class AA champs, knocking off Shen
The Christian Brothers Academy football team has been on a mission this season - a mission to repeat as Section II, Class AA champions after defeating Shenendehowa in last year's Super Bowl.
Flags 4 Fallen honors American hockey coach at Stockade-athon
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds turned out Sunday morning for the Stockade-athon. The 15K race runs throughout downtown Schenectady’s historic stockade district, Central Park and Vale Cemetery. Among the crowd, you could see a group of runners in hockey jerseys carrying an American flag. Flags 4 Fallen chose to honor American Ice Hockey Coach Herb […]
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville. Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class …. Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville. Hens allowed to reside in Rotterdam. Egg laying fowl now allowed to reside in...
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
Local veterans honored in Green Island
Local veterans were honored on Thursday by Green Island Union Free School District students.
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot
For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen - presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city's business landscape.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
Albany man receives sentence for fatal Lincoln Park beating
Lewis who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
Local nonprofit accepting donations for children
Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.
Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need
Every Thursday volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provide meals and essential items to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
Victim named after Second Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
