Read full article on original website
Related
Sunderland 'Til I die: Where are they now?
With a third season on the horizon, we look back on the key stars of Sunderland 'Til I die and where they are now.
SB Nation
Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break
With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration. Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan...
BBC
Republic of Ireland: Brighton striker Evan Ferguson gets first senior call-up for friendlies
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and Stoke City midfielder Will Smallbone have been handed their first Republic of Ireland call-ups. The pair make the step up to the senior panel from the Under 21s for the friendly double-header at home to Norway and away to Malta. Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan returns...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
BBC
Leicester City defender James Justin set to miss rest of season with ruptured Achilles tendon
Leicester City defender James Justin is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon. The 24-year-old scored against Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was later taken off on a stretcher during the game with the injury. "He will have his operation...
CBS Sports
How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SB Nation
Newcastle (3) 0 - 0 (2) Crystal Palace - Pope's heroics see Newcastle progress
Nick Pope, Dan Burn, and Sean Longstaff were the only ones to remain on the side for the visit of Crystal Palace, as Eddie Howe rung the changes. Starts for Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson, and Jonjo Shelvey did give supporters some excitement before kick-off. That excitement was short-lived in what was a subdued St James’ Park. The performance of both sides matched the atmosphere—flat.
BBC
He is calm on the ball, like the blonde version of Alisson - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp says that Caoimhin Kelleher must not risk trying to become a number one goalkeeper at the wrong club. Kelleher saved three penalties to help Liverpool knock Derby out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. "He is an outstanding goalie and he is our goalie," said Klopp. "It is...
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
BBC
Conor Coady says Everton need to take a 'hard look in the mirror' after Bournemouth defeat
Conor Coady says every Everton player needs to take a "hard look in the mirror" after the Toffees slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, sparking a furious reaction from the supporters. Police were forced to intervene to calm some fans as the players went over to away section at...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Why England's men could go all the way
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head into...
NBC Sports
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World...
BBC
England 26-27 Samoa: Shaun Wane's side suffer golden-point Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat
Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1) Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton. England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final. Stephen Crichton's...
Swindon council apologises for error-strewn Covid key worker tribute
Wiltshire council criticised for unveiling plaque littered with mistakes
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: I Pray Players Come Back From the World Cup Healthy
Liverpool went into the extended break for the World Cup on a high note, putting in a professional performance, running out 3-1 winners over Southampton to move up to 6th in the league table. Jurgen Klopp took in the game from the stands, following a successful appeal by the FA...
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.
theScore
Mourinho unleashes verbal tirade at Karsdorp: He 'betrayed' the team
ROME (AP) — Merciless accusations aimed at referees. Outlandish proclamations to the media. Verbal attacks on opposing players. Those have all been hallmarks of José Mourinho’s career. Rarely, though, has the outspoken Portuguese coach been so publicly upset with one of his own players as he was...
BBC
Natasha Jonas beats Marie-Eve Dicaire on points to win IBF light-middleweight title
Unified champion Natasha Jonas outclassed Marie-Eve Dicaire in Manchester to add the IBF title to her WBC and WBO light-middleweight belts. The Liverpudlian, 38, won her first world title in February and then unified the division in September. And she capped a memorable year for herself and women's boxing by...
Comments / 0