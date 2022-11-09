ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break

With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration. Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan...
BBC

Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years

A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
CBS Sports

How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
SB Nation

Newcastle (3) 0 - 0 (2) Crystal Palace - Pope's heroics see Newcastle progress

Nick Pope, Dan Burn, and Sean Longstaff were the only ones to remain on the side for the visit of Crystal Palace, as Eddie Howe rung the changes. Starts for Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson, and Jonjo Shelvey did give supporters some excitement before kick-off. That excitement was short-lived in what was a subdued St James’ Park. The performance of both sides matched the atmosphere—flat.
BBC

He is calm on the ball, like the blonde version of Alisson - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says that Caoimhin Kelleher must not risk trying to become a number one goalkeeper at the wrong club. Kelleher saved three penalties to help Liverpool knock Derby out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. "He is an outstanding goalie and he is our goalie," said Klopp. "It is...
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Why England's men could go all the way

Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head into...
NBC Sports

England squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: I Pray Players Come Back From the World Cup Healthy

Liverpool went into the extended break for the World Cup on a high note, putting in a professional performance, running out 3-1 winners over Southampton to move up to 6th in the league table. Jurgen Klopp took in the game from the stands, following a successful appeal by the FA...
AFP

World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight

With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.
theScore

Mourinho unleashes verbal tirade at Karsdorp: He 'betrayed' the team

ROME (AP) — Merciless accusations aimed at referees. Outlandish proclamations to the media. Verbal attacks on opposing players. Those have all been hallmarks of José Mourinho’s career. Rarely, though, has the outspoken Portuguese coach been so publicly upset with one of his own players as he was...
BBC

Natasha Jonas beats Marie-Eve Dicaire on points to win IBF light-middleweight title

Unified champion Natasha Jonas outclassed Marie-Eve Dicaire in Manchester to add the IBF title to her WBC and WBO light-middleweight belts. The Liverpudlian, 38, won her first world title in February and then unified the division in September. And she capped a memorable year for herself and women's boxing by...

