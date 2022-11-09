Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Riewestahl elected as Eau Claire County Sheriff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County voters elected Dave Riewestahl as Sheriff in a race decided by fewer than 800 votes. Riewestahl, a Democrat, defeated Republican Don Henning by 766 votes, according to unofficial results posted by Eau Claire County Tuesday night. Riewestahl, who is currently the Eau...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Courthouse to adjust hours starting on Jan. 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next year, the Chippewa County Courthouse will have new hours of operation. Effective Jan. 1, the Courthouse’s new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, with the building remaining open through 4:30 p.m. Friday for scheduled court hearings only.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an Altoona man on Sept. 17. 26-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to a crime, on Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Death investigation underway after two bodies discovered in Jackson County home
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check in the Town of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered two bodies, deceased, inside the home.
WSAW
Bond set at $20,000 for suspected in Clark County overdose death
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/WEAU) - A 31-year-old Owen man remains in the Clark County Jail on $20,000 after he’s accused of selling drugs to a person that overdosed and died. Jacob Faude is expected to be formally charged later this month with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering narcotics. According...
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
drydenwire.com
High-Speed Chase In Barron County Results In Arrest
BARRON COUNTY — Multiple calls, a high-speed chase, and use of a drone and K9, all led to an arrest of an Amery, Wisconsin man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County...
95.5 FM WIFC
Telephone Scheduling Conference Scheduled for Suspect in Lilly Peters Murder
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — A telephone scheduling conference has been added to the calendar for the teenage boy accused of killing Lilly Peters in Chippewa Falls this spring. Court records show the conference was added for January 9th at 8:30 AM. This comes after the prosecution expressed frustration...
cwbradio.com
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Nov. 8, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Rusk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
cwbradio.com
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
kelo.com
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Patriotic Council holds Veterans Day ceremony
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 103 years ago, November 11 was named Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day. On Veterans Day, ceremonies are held across the country to honor veterans. “It is incredibly important that we continue to honor the men and women of our community who answered the...
boreal.org
Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied
A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Veterans legacy stones dedicated in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation is dedicating its newest legacy stones. Each year, members of the community can purchase a stone to honor a veteran. Over 900 stones have been laid, with the Veterans Foundation hoping to pass 1,000 by Christmas. Stones are cast at the River Prairie Veterans Tribute Honor Mall in Altoona.
