ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Three Sturgis teens injured in St. Joseph County rollover crash

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three teenagers from Sturgis were injured Friday morning in a single vehicle roll-over crash that took place on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township. Michigan State Police at the Marshall post say it happened at...
STURGIS, MI
MLive

Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County

BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Three people hospitalized following rollover crash in Fawn River Township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Franks Avenue in Fawn River Township Friday morning, according to Michigan State Police. At 11:30 a.m., a 2006 Ford F150 was traveling north on Franks Avenue when the driver, a 16-year-old Sturgis resident, lost control of...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Officials investigating school bus crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKCO COUNTY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 30 heading westbound. Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Kids were on board, and according to News Now Warsaw the bus collided with a semi-truck and authorities confirmed multiple injuries. Still no...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Missing man dies in car crash

A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Barn fire shuts East G Ave down northeast of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Fire crews from several departments on Thursday doused a barn fire across the street from the Coopers Landing apartment complex. East G Ave was shut down between Nazareth Road and N. 24th Street in Kalamazoo Township shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 while crews poured water on the fire.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy