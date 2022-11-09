Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Three Sturgis teens injured in St. Joseph County rollover crash
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three teenagers from Sturgis were injured Friday morning in a single vehicle roll-over crash that took place on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township. Michigan State Police at the Marshall post say it happened at...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County
BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
MSP: Man dead after crash near Vicksburg
Michigan State Police are investigating what led up to a crash that left a man dead near Vicksburg Friday night.
abc57.com
Three people hospitalized following rollover crash in Fawn River Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Franks Avenue in Fawn River Township Friday morning, according to Michigan State Police. At 11:30 a.m., a 2006 Ford F150 was traveling north on Franks Avenue when the driver, a 16-year-old Sturgis resident, lost control of...
3 teens hurt in rollover crash in Fawn River Twp.
Three teenagers are in the hospital after a Friday morning rollover crash in Fawn River Township.
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
abc57.com
Officials investigating school bus crash in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKCO COUNTY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 30 heading westbound. Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 8 p.m. Kids were on board, and according to News Now Warsaw the bus collided with a semi-truck and authorities confirmed multiple injuries. Still no...
wtvbam.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash at 12 & Briggs sends Jonesville woman to ProMedica for treatment
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jonesville woman was taken to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital Thursday morning following a four vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Briggs Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 7:05 a.m.. They say their investigation shows that a...
wtvbam.com
Drunk driving suspect formally charged in St. Joseph County fatal crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who authorities say fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court this past Monday with failure...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
WNDU
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
Barn fire shuts East G Ave down northeast of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Fire crews from several departments on Thursday doused a barn fire across the street from the Coopers Landing apartment complex. East G Ave was shut down between Nazareth Road and N. 24th Street in Kalamazoo Township shortly after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 while crews poured water on the fire.
wtvbam.com
Union City man arrested following high speed chase with two kids in pursued vehicle
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man is facing numerous charges following a high speed pursuit late Thursday afternoon in which speeds were clocked at between 90 and 122 mph while two children were in the vehicle being pursued. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies...
WWMTCw
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died a following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an […]
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
abc57.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
Comments / 0