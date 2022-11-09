Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unsuccessful lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative
Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the...
idahoednews.org
Trustees adopt all 14 legislative resolutions at convention
Idaho School Boards Association members overwhelmingly approved 14 proposals Friday, determining the association’s legislative direction for 2023. The resolutions include measures to expand funding flexibility, broaden districts’ ability to pay for new schools, and advocate against school vouchers. One proposal, calling on the Legislature to boost funding for...
bonnersferryherald.com
Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign
BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
Reporting error reverses one Idaho Democrat’s apparent legislative win
The number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website, which made it appear that a Democratic candidate won a House seat, the Jerome County Elections Office said in a press release Thursday. While the Jerome County release did not specify which candidates were affected, Deputy […] The post Reporting error reverses one Idaho Democrat’s apparent legislative win appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
idahofreedom.org
Proposed resolution from the Idaho School Boards Association opposes education freedom
The Idaho School Boards Association, or ISBA, is set to vote on a resolution opposing school choice. The resolution perpetuates several myths commonly used to defend the government monopoly. Member school districts will vote on the resolution as part of ISBA’s annual convention on Nov. 11. This is not...
idahoednews.org
Critchfield names two top aides
State superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield is wasting no time starting to fill out her inner circle. Critchfield Thursday announced two top hires. Former gubernatorial aide Greg Wilson will serve as her chief of staff, and Idaho school administrator Ryan Cantrell will serve as deputy state superintendent. Critchfield made the announcement from...
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
Idaho’s Election Results Have Now Gone Final
While some races were very close, the results are now final. The closest races were District 26, where Democrat Ned Burns won over Republican Mike Pohanka by less than 50 votes, and Republican Jack Nelsen won by less than 100 votes over Karma Metzler Fitzgerald. District 29 saw Democrat Nate Roberts edge out Republican Jake Stevens by less than 150 votes. The District Court Judge Race to replace Judge Jay Gaskill in District 2 was also tight. Michelle M. Evans won over John H. Bradbury by less than 150 votes.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Idaho movement is unlikely
UMATILLA COUNTY – Morrow County voters have asked their commissioners to explore the Greater Idaho Movement. Such a question has not been placed on the ballot in Umatilla County and Commissioner George Murdock says he supports the sentiment but doesn’t think it will happen because the state of Oregon is embedded in the county.
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection
Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
KIVI-TV
Lawmakers look for power to call themselves into special sessions. Here's how the votes fell.
IDAHO — According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, SJR 102 which looks to amend the Idaho Constitution to allow the legislature to call itself into a special session is on track to pass. With about 97.7% of the counties reporting in Idaho, 52% of the votes...
Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization
As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals
$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
Election 2022: Idaho Results
BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it
So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600
The deadline to apply for an Idaho tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers is swiftly approaching. Those who are eligible have until Dec. 31 to file the 2020 and 2021 individual income taxes that are required to claim the rebate. Recipients can then expect to get the money in March 2023. Filers must have been full-year residents of Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 in order to qualify. Exact payments will vary based on the applicant's financial circumstances.
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved
Voters saw an advisory question on the ballot. The post Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0