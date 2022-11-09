ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Unsuccessful lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative

Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Trustees adopt all 14 legislative resolutions at convention

Idaho School Boards Association members overwhelmingly approved 14 proposals Friday, determining the association’s legislative direction for 2023. The resolutions include measures to expand funding flexibility, broaden districts’ ability to pay for new schools, and advocate against school vouchers. One proposal, calling on the Legislature to boost funding for...
IDAHO STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign

BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
Idaho Capital Sun

Reporting error reverses one Idaho Democrat’s apparent legislative win

The number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website, which made it appear that a Democratic candidate won a House seat, the Jerome County Elections Office said in a press release Thursday. While the Jerome County release did not specify which candidates were affected, Deputy […] The post Reporting error reverses one Idaho Democrat’s apparent legislative win appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
idahoednews.org

Critchfield names two top aides

State superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield is wasting no time starting to fill out her inner circle. Critchfield Thursday announced two top hires. Former gubernatorial aide Greg Wilson will serve as her chief of staff, and Idaho school administrator Ryan Cantrell will serve as deputy state superintendent. Critchfield made the announcement from...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Election Results Have Now Gone Final

While some races were very close, the results are now final. The closest races were District 26, where Democrat Ned Burns won over Republican Mike Pohanka by less than 50 votes, and Republican Jack Nelsen won by less than 100 votes over Karma Metzler Fitzgerald. District 29 saw Democrat Nate Roberts edge out Republican Jake Stevens by less than 150 votes. The District Court Judge Race to replace Judge Jay Gaskill in District 2 was also tight. Michelle M. Evans won over John H. Bradbury by less than 150 votes.
IDAHO STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Idaho movement is unlikely

UMATILLA COUNTY – Morrow County voters have asked their commissioners to explore the Greater Idaho Movement. Such a question has not been placed on the ballot in Umatilla County and Commissioner George Murdock says he supports the sentiment but doesn’t think it will happen because the state of Oregon is embedded in the county.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States

Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection

Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization

As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals

$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Election 2022: Idaho Results

BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it

So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have until Dec. 31 to apply to receive up to $600

The deadline to apply for an Idaho tax rebate totaling up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers is swiftly approaching. Those who are eligible have until Dec. 31 to file the 2020 and 2021 individual income taxes that are required to claim the rebate. Recipients can then expect to get the money in March 2023. Filers must have been full-year residents of Idaho in both 2020 and 2021 in order to qualify. Exact payments will vary based on the applicant's financial circumstances.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID

