Election Analysis: Mills, Dems 'rewarded' by Maine voters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is over, and now the analysis of Maine's preliminary election results begins with Republicans and Democrats trying to figure out what worked and what didn't. Dr. Mark Brewer is chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Maine. He told NEWS...
themainewire.com
The Race for Maine House Minority Leader Has Begun
Maine Republicans have already decided on who will lead the 13-member Republican caucus in the State Senate, but the contest to decide who will become Minority Leader in the House of Representatives is going to be a bit messier. Right now, four Reps have thrown their hats in the ring:...
penbaypilot.com
Chief Justice says Maine’s justice system is “failing”
Maine’s top judge on Wednesday said the state’s justice system is failing people in the criminal and civil courts and implored lawyers to assist in the defense of the state’s poor. Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill and the director of indigent public defense, Justin Andrus, laid out an...
wabi.tv
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
wabi.tv
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District. The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff. Golden had to contend with both...
Golden declares CD2 victory ahead of official results
LEWISTON, Maine — Jared Golden, the incumbent Democratic representative for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, declared his win at a press conference in Lewiston on Thursday morning, citing a political projection from the Bangor Daily News. The announcement was made less than a day after Maine Secretary of State Shenna...
WMUR.com
Recounts planned for close New Hampshire House races
CONCORD, N.H. — The balance of power in the New Hampshire House will be decided next week by recounts of several state representative races. Starting Monday morning, the secretary of state's office will conduct the first four of 16 recounts for the House. The current breakdown of the 400-member...
themainewire.com
Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout
Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
mainepublic.org
Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
New Hampshire House, 400 strong, splits almost evenly
The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire.
WGME
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
wabi.tv
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paul LePage’s mission to unseat Democratic candidate Janet Mills, did not materialize following Tuesday’s Midterm Elections. LePage picked up 42 percent of the votes compared to Governor Mill’s 56 percent . Independent candidate Sam Hunkler received 2 percent. LePage did not concede the...
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
thecentersquare.com
Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
