ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 3

Related
themainewire.com

The Race for Maine House Minority Leader Has Begun

Maine Republicans have already decided on who will lead the 13-member Republican caucus in the State Senate, but the contest to decide who will become Minority Leader in the House of Representatives is going to be a bit messier. Right now, four Reps have thrown their hats in the ring:...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Chief Justice says Maine’s justice system is “failing”

Maine’s top judge on Wednesday said the state’s justice system is failing people in the criminal and civil courts and implored lawyers to assist in the defense of the state’s poor. Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill and the director of indigent public defense, Justin Andrus, laid out an...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Golden declares CD2 victory ahead of official results

LEWISTON, Maine — Jared Golden, the incumbent Democratic representative for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, declared his win at a press conference in Lewiston on Thursday morning, citing a political projection from the Bangor Daily News. The announcement was made less than a day after Maine Secretary of State Shenna...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Recounts planned for close New Hampshire House races

CONCORD, N.H. — The balance of power in the New Hampshire House will be decided next week by recounts of several state representative races. Starting Monday morning, the secretary of state's office will conduct the first four of 16 recounts for the House. The current breakdown of the 400-member...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
themainewire.com

Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout

Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement

Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy