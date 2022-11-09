Read full article on original website
One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County
DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
Troopers: 94-year-old woman dies in head-on crash near North Carolina airport
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say a 94-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a head-on crash near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in northeast Raleigh hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One pedestrian died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Raleigh. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. along Capital Boulevard south of New Hope Road. Raleigh police officers found the pedestrian dead when they arrived. Police did not release the victim's name. Part of Capital...
cbs17
I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
WRAL
94-year-old woman dies, Morrisville man charged in head-on crash near RDU
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A 94-year-old woman has died from a head-on crash on Friday night near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Six people were hospitalized in total when a Honda Civic and a Honda Odyssey crashed around 8 p.m. on Aviation Parkway north of Airport Boulevard. Phyllis Renfroe Watson, a passenger...
One person dead after pedestrian struck by car in Raleigh
One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Capitol Boulevard in Raleigh Friday evening.
Over 20 students on board bus trapped by power lines in Harnett County
A school bus was surrounded by live power lines, with a large tree blocking the roadway ahead and burning fire along the roadside in Harnett County around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The school bus, which is numbered 226, was from Harnett County High School, according to the school system's PIO....
WRAL
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Raleigh
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday along Capital Boulevard south of New Hope Road. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday along Capital Boulevard south of New Hope Road.
WXII 12
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
WRAL
Franklin County woman hit by stray bullet wants accountability
Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin was hit in the leg by a bullet on Nov. 6. She said she and her family were told authorities don't plan to charge or prosecute the neighbor. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin was hit in the leg by a bullet on Nov. 6. She said she and her family were told authorities don't plan to charge or prosecute the neighbor.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
cbs17
Police looking for man who they say stole catalytic converters from Henderson funeral home parking lot
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they’re looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters near a funeral home. Officers said this happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the property of JM White Funeral Home on Zeb Robinson Road. They shared surveillance...
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
cbs17
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force and an internal investigation is underway, according to the Town Administrator. On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan...
