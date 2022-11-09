ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angier, NC

WRAL News

One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

2 crash sites cleared, I-95 back open in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation. The first crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. and blocked one lane of I-95 at exit 7 near Raynhan Road, NCDOT said. The second crash happened at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in northeast Raleigh hit-and-run crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — One pedestrian died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Raleigh. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. along Capital Boulevard south of New Hope Road. Raleigh police officers found the pedestrian dead when they arrived. Police did not release the victim's name. Part of Capital...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DUNN, NC
cbs17

1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Franklin County woman hit by stray bullet wants accountability

Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin was hit in the leg by a bullet on Nov. 6. She said she and her family were told authorities don't plan to charge or prosecute the neighbor. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin was hit in the leg by a bullet on Nov. 6. She said she and her family were told authorities don't plan to charge or prosecute the neighbor.

